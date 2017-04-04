Preview: Nets at 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets will try to continue their improved late-season play when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. The Nets finished February with their 16th straight loss to fall to 9-49, but they are a respectable 9-10 ever since and won both contests on a two-game homestand over the weekend.

Center Brook Lopez led the way, scoring 30 points in Saturday's 121-111 win over Orlando and another 29 in a 91-82 triumph over Atlanta on Sunday. The 76ers have lost three in a row overall but they've taken all three meetings with the Nets this season, including a five-point win at Brooklyn on March 28. Rookie Dario Saric continued a late-season shooting slump, going 5-for-13 in Sunday's 113-105 loss at Toronto and hitting 30.2 percent from the floor over his last three games. He had 23 points against the Nets last week at the Barclays Center but begins a four-game homestand shooting 39.9 percent at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, YES2 (Brooklyn), TCN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE NETS (18-59): Guard Jeremy Lin chipped in 15 points, six rebounds and six assists against Atlanta, and he and Lopez have fueled Brooklyn's relative hot streak. "That's kind of why they're your two best players," coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters. "There's just a mentality, I was saying that about Brook. Brook after a bad game or a not-good shooting game like Detroit (on March 30), he's going to come back and bring it the next game. They set the tone; I thought Jeremy and Brook really set the tone." Lopez has scored at least 23 points in four of his last five games and needs 61 points to surpass Buck Williams (10,440) atop the franchise's all-time scoring list.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (28-49): Rookie guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is making the most of his increased playing time and produced a personal-best 23 points in the loss to the Raptors. It was the third time in the last four games that the 21-year-old reached 17 points, and he is averaging a respectable 5.3 rebounds in that span. Point guard T.J. McConnell had 11 assists in Sunday's loss and is averaging 8.5 during a six-game stretch, including 10 at Brooklyn last week.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets G Sean Kilpatrick is 4-for-30 from 3-point range over his last seven contests.

2. Sixers G Sergio Rodriguez (hamstring) has been ruled out and will miss his fifth straight game.

3. McConnell has at least one steal in 27 straight games.

PREDICTION: Nets 101, 76ers 98