Nets 94, 76ers 87: Former Philadelphia forward Thaddeus Young scored 21 points - his most with the Nets - as Brooklyn snapped a five-game losing streak.

Joe Johnson scored 15 points and reserve Jarrett Jack added 12 and eight assists for the Nets, who moved within three games of idle Charlotte for the eighth playoff spot but remain in 11th behind Miami and Boston. Young, who played his first game with Brooklyn on Feb. 20, shot 9-of-15 and added nine rebounds.

Nerlens Noel had 17 points and seven rebounds before fouling out for the 76ers, who had won two of their previous three games, including a come-from-behind win against Sacramento on Friday. Isaiah Canaan added 13 points and Hollis Thompson 12 off the bench as Philadelphia shot 37.2 percent, including 8-of-37 from the arc.

Noel converted a three-point play, two free throws and an alley-oop dunk during a 7-2 spurt that got the Sixers within 87-85 with 3:36 left. Brooklyn responded with a pullup jumper by Deron Williams, two free throws by Brook Lopez and a nifty inside move by Young to put the game out of reach.

Brooklyn led by nine in the first quarter before Robert Covington drained two 3-pointers as the Sixers ended the quarter on a 20-9 run, and Philadelphia closed the second on a 15-5 burst - getting 3-pointers from Jerami Grant and Ish Smith - to take a 56-51 lead at the half. The Nets got seven points from Young and four from Jack during a 13-6 run to close the third period that provided the Nets a 74-66 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 76ers shot 11-of-22 in the first quarter and 24-of-72 thereafter. … 76ers F Thomas Robinson had seven points and 12 rebounds and is averaging nine rebounds in just 17 minutes per game over 10 games since joining the club. … Brooklyn allowed only 10 points in the third quarter, tying a season-best.