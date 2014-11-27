EditorsNote: fixes time element in third graf

76ers tie their worst start after loss to Nets

PHILADELPHIA -- It was the night before Thanksgiving, and Alan Anderson and Mirza Teletovic set the table for the Brooklyn Nets.

Veteran forward Kevin Garnett was the one who ultimately left the Philadelphia 76ers with yet another case of indigestion, however.

Anderson and Teletovic combined for 16 fourth-quarter points off the bench, and Garnett added a critical free throw and basket in the final 1:13, as the Nets beat Philadelphia 99-91, dropping the Sixers to 0-15.

That matches the worst start in franchise history and is three losses away from equaling the NBA record. It came on a night when the Sixers erased a deficit that reached 20 points in the first half and 17 in the third quarter, and a night when they held a rare fourth-quarter lead.

“You have to keep playing until the game is over,” Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins said. “It’s just the NBA way and the beauty of the NBA, and what makes it fun. It’s never over until it’s over.”

Anderson, a guard who scored 10 of his 12 points in the final period, broke the night’s last tie, at 82-82, on a three-point play with 6:14 left.

Teletovic, a forward who notched six of his nine points in the fourth, tacked on three free throws as the Nets pushed the lead to 90-83 with 2:45 remaining.

Philadelphia answered with six consecutive points, four by guard Tony Wroten, to cut the gap to one, but Garnett was fouled by guard Michael Carter-Williams while jostling for rebounding position with 1:13 left. Garnett made the second of two foul shots and, after a Sixers turnover, he nailed a jumper to make it 93-89 with 32.8 seconds to play.

“It’s satisfying any time you get a win,” said guard/forward Joe Johnson, who led the Nets with 21 points. “This is the NBA and you can’t take a team for granted.”

Center Brook Lopez added 19 points for Brooklyn, which had lost six of its previous seven. Guard Deron Williams contributed 17 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Wroten had 18 points and 10 assists for the Sixers, who matched the 0-15 start of the 1972-73 team. That club finished 9-73, the worst full-season mark in league history.

The worst start in NBA history was 0-18 by the 2009-10 Nets, then based in New Jersey. That club finished 12-70.

Rookie guard/forward K.J. McDaniels also had 18 points for Philadelphia, the highest total in his 15-game career.

“This game had so many mood swings, didn’t it?” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “I thought we played some of our best basketball of the year, and some of our poorest.”

The result, however, was the same.

“I see good things,” Brown said. “It’s unfortunate for those guys. I bleed for those guys that they can’t get a win to validate the work they have put in.”

Aided by 7-for-23 shooting and eight turnovers by Philadelphia, the Nets breezed to a 39-19 lead three minutes into the second quarter. Williams had 11 of those points, Johnson and Lopez nine each for Brooklyn, which shot 70.6 percent in the first quarter, equaling its season high for any period.

The Sixers cut the gap to 49-41 by halftime, as center Henry Sims crammed eight points into the final 5:16 of the second quarter.

Lopez finished the half with 13 points, and Williams had 11. Sims and forward Luc Mbah a Moute had eight each to lead Philadelphia.

Brooklyn pushed out to a 58-41 lead behind five points from Johnson early in the third quarter, but the Sixers went on a 21-5 run spanning the third and fourth quarters. Center/forward Nerlens Noel capped it with a pair of dunks, the second coming on a pick-and-roll feed from Carter-Williams with 10:25 left, giving Philadelphia a 74-72 lead.

NOTES: G Tony Wroten had eight of the Sixers’ 20 turnovers, including a bad pass with 51.2 seconds left that coach Brett Brown called “a head-scratcher.” ... Brooklyn turned the ball over 24 times. ... C/F Nerlens Noel returned to the Sixers’ starting lineup after coming off the bench Monday against Portland. ... Wednesday’s game was the seventh in 11 days for the Nets. They play one in the next five, affording the team some time to practice and “just get better,” coach Lionel Hollins said. ... With his team apparently headed for a dismal finish, Brown was asked before the game how he wants it to be remembered. “I want us to be remembered for building the program,” he said. “I want us to be remembered as a coaching staff and players that took some hits -- we’re all taking hits to try to grow this -- and we believe in what we’re doing.”