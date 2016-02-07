Rookies guide 76ers past Nets

PHILADELPHIA -- The woebegone Philadelphia 76ers, forever in need of a pick-me-up, received one on Saturday night from two of their rookies.

One of them, center Jahlil Okafor, had 22 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and the other, point guard T.J. McConnell, matched his season high of 17 points as the Sixers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 103-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Forward Robert Covington drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:16 left to trigger a game-ending 10-2 run by Philadelphia (8-43), the NBA’s worst team.

“For our fans and our team to win a close game in a way that we did was excellent,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said.

That was especially true given the fact that the Sixers were coming off a 106-94 loss in Washington one night earlier, a game in which they fell behind 38-18 after a quarter.

On Saturday, Okafor said: “I just think everybody was engaged. We really were ashamed with how we played yesterday, particularly the first quarter.”

Forward Nerlens Noel had 18 points and reserve swingman Hollis Thompson contributed 14. McConnell, starting in place of an injured Ish Smith (ankle sprain), also had six assists and two steals, both coming in the final minute.

“He was an inspiration,” Brown said.

McConnell’s aim was much simpler.

“I was just trying to do my best impression of (Smith) tonight,” he said.

Forward Thaddeus Young, an ex-Sixer, had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, with all his points coming in the second half. Center Brook Lopez added 17 points and guard Markel Brown made all five of his shots, three of them 3-pointers, while scoring a season-high 15 points off the bench.

Brooklyn, the NBA’s third-worst team, fell to 13-39, losing for the sixth time in seven games and 16th time in its last 18. The Nets did not have a field goal the last 4:24.

“My talk before the game was we have to validate what we did last night,” Brooklyn interim coach Tony Brown said, referring to Friday’s 128-119 victory over Sacramento. “When you get consistent how you play, then we’ll start turning these games into wins. I commend them for getting back in it, but obviously there’s still a lot of work we have to do.”

The Nets, who trailed by 15 points in the first half, erased an 89-88 deficit by outscoring the Sixers 8-4 late in the game, with forward Joe Johnson accounting for the last four points at the foul line.

Johnson’s free throws put Brooklyn ahead 96-93 with 1:46 remaining.

McConnell made the first of two free throws 14 seconds later, and Okafor reclaimed his missed second shot. Covington, just 1-for-7 in the game to that point, then nailed his 3-pointer from the left wing to put the Sixers ahead to stay, 97-96.

“That’s what he’s in there for,” Brett Brown said.

Covington, who finished with nine points and eight rebounds, is well aware of it.

“As a shooter you never worry about what you’re shooting as a percentage,” he said. “I know I missed, but they were all good looks, so I just kept shooting it. T.J. found me in the right spot, and I just knocked it down.”

Moments later McConnell’s steal led to a dunk by Noel, and with the Sixers up 101-98 in the closing seconds McConnell pried the ball free from guard Shane Larkin. Covington then connected twice at the foul line, accounting for the final margin.

Brooklyn seized its first lead since early in the game on Lopez’s three-point play two minutes into the second half, 46-45, and the teams exchanged the lead six times until Noel triggered a 10-0 flurry with a basket in the lane and a fast-break dunk following a steal.

Noel departed briefly with an ankle sprain, but Okafor scored eight points in the final 5:38?of the quarter and a 3-pointer by forward Jerami Grant with 6.9 seconds left in the period staked the Sixers to a 69-64 edge.

The Nets responded and took an 86-81 lead on Brown’s 3-pointer with 6:59 left. Philadelphia answered with an 8-2 run and Thompson’s 3-pointer with 4:44 left gave them an 89-88 lead.

NOTES: Philadelphia earned its first victory in 11 games this season against Atlantic Division competition. ... Sixers coach Brett Brown said he expects PG Ish Smith (ankle) to be available for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. ... Brown continues to experiment with C Jahlil Okafor at power forward on defense. “We’ve talked freely about it amongst our group, and so that’s my job,” Brown said. “That’s what we’re about. We get a look at different things. It’s never perfect, but what is most imperfect is not trying it, so try it we will.” ... Ex-Sixers F Thaddeus Young, in his second season with the Nets, had warm memories of the late Darryl Dawkins, who was honored by the Sixers throughout the game. “We always shook hands, and I always felt like he was going to crush my hand,” Young said with a smile, “but he’s definitely always a great guy. He always encouraged me to continue to play through everything that’s going on.” Dawkins, who played for the Sixers and Nets during his 13-year career, died Aug. 27 at age 58.