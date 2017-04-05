Nets blast 76ers for season-high third win in row

PHILADELPHIA -- The Brooklyn Nets could be playing out the string. Instead they are playing their best basketball of the season.

Brook Lopez and Jeremy Lin scored 16 points apiece as the fast-starting Nets routed the Philadelphia 76ers 141-118 on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to a season-best three games.

"We are getting better, and I'm just thankful to see that," Lin said.

The Nets, the NBA's worst team at 19-59, are 10-10 over their last 20 games. That followed a 16-game losing streak, and a stretch in which they dropped 27 of 28.

On Tuesday, they set a Wells Fargo Center record for points. They also shot 64 percent from the floor and 51.6 percent from 3-point range -- both season highs. Their 36 assists (on 48 field goals) represented another season best.

Related Coverage Preview: Nets at 76ers

"Let's face it -- they were a little short-handed," coach Kenny Atkinson said of the Sixers, "but we had to take care of business."

Brooklyn's Archie Goodwin and K.J. McDaniels notched 14 points apiece against a Philadelphia team that has lost five players for the season. Backup point guard Sergio Rodriguez also missed his fifth straight game with a strained left hamstring.

Still, the Nets have reason for optimism. Tuesday's margin of victory was their third-biggest of the season, topped only by a 143-114 defeat of New Orleans on Jan. 20 and a 126-98 victory over Phoenix on March 23.

Their season began to swing, Atkinson noted, when Lin returned in mid-February after missing 26 games with a pulled hamstring.

"One thing about Jeremy being back -- it puts everyone else in place," he said. "Everyone's kind of settled into their roles."

Lin also had seven assists Tuesday, albeit with five turnovers. Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie also handed out seven assists apiece.

"We're just trying to make the right play," Lin said, "and I think we understand now better than we did in the past: Where are we getting our shots and where are we getting our touches? ... I felt like tonight it came together, to some degree."

Philadelphia, which dropped its fourth straight, was led by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot with 19 points. Shawn Long had 18.

"We couldn't guard them," coach Brett Brown said. "None of us could guard any of them."

Sean Kilpatrick scored all 13 of his points and Lopez added 12 in the first half, when the Nets established an 81-53 lead. It was Brooklyn's most points in a half this season as well as a floor record.

The Nets, who salvaged the last of four games in the teams' season series, shot 70 percent from the floor in the half and 70.6 percent from 3-point range. The 12 3-pointers were also a floor record for a half.

Brooklyn trailed only in the opening minutes, and seized an 18-8 lead courtesy of a 13-2 spurt that included four points each by Lopez and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, a native of nearby Chester, Pa.

By the end of the first quarter the Nets were up 40-27. It was their highest-scoring first period of the season, and the most points allowed by the Sixers in a first quarter this year.

NOTES: The Nets signed G Archie Goodwin to a multiyear contract earlier in the day. Goodwin signed a 10-day contract March 15 and a second 10-day deal March 25 after a stint with Greensboro of the Development League. The 22-year-old is in his fourth NBA season and has previous experience with Phoenix and New Orleans. ... The Sixers took their team picture on the court before the game, and the only player absent was injured C Joel Embiid. A spokesman said he is still in California, rehabbing following March 24 surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. ... Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said F Dario Saric is suffering from plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The team had previously said he was plagued by a sore heel. Saric scored 10 points in 19 minutes Tuesday. ... University of Washington G Markelle Fultz, who is expected to be among the top picks in the draft this summer, was in attendance. ... Brooklyn G Isaiah Whitehead was inactive because of a sprained left ankle. ... Brown and C Richaun Holmes were assessed technical fouls for arguing a non-call in the third quarter.