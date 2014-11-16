Nets winless on road trip after loss to Trail Blazers

PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers learned Saturday night that they could win even without two starters.

Playing without All-Star power forward LaMarcus Aldridge and starting small forward Nicolas Batum, the Blazers cobbled together a starting lineup and walked out of the Moda Center with a 97-87 victory over the Brooklyn Nets before an announced sellout crowd of 19,441 on Saturday.

“It gives us great confidence,” said Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. “It wasn’t like Wes (Matthews) came out here and got 40, or I came out here and got 40. It was a collective effort. The guys that might not get a lot of opportunities, they came into the game ready. That filled the gap.”

The Nets finished their three-game road trip 0-3, but Nets coach Lionel Hollins remains positive about his team’s future.

“Why shouldn’t we be positive?” Hollins asked. “We played well enough in spurts on this road trip. We just got to get better.”

It was an entire team victory for Portland as every player who got onto the court scored a field goal on a night when Aldridge sat out with an upper respiratory illness and Batum sat with a bruised knee.

“That was a rewarding win,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “I was pleased with the contributions of everybody. It was a team win because we needed everybody’s contribution. It just goes to show that the young guys are getting better.”

The Trail Blazers (7-3) set the pace nearly the entire game, leading by as many as 16 points and leading for the final 38:42.

Portland finished the third quarter with an 80-66 lead. The Nets cut into that lead in the fourth period, getting as close as 88-82 with 3:17 remaining, but Portland held on for the win.

“We battled, but we were behind and every time we got close we either missed a shot or gave up a bucket or a foul,” Hollins said.

The Blazers shot 42.3 percent (33-of-78), while the Nets shots 35-of-89 from the field (393. percent), including only 1-of-19 from beyond the 3-point line. The Nets missed their first 18 attempts before point guard Deron Williams hit a 3-pointer in the final minute.

The Nets came into the game as one of the top shooting 3-point teams in the NBA, shooting .345 from beyond the arc. It was a point of emphasis for Portland.

“That was a priority going into the game,” Stotts said. “We were very attune to the shots they were getting. We made them work for it.”

Portland was led by point guard Damian Lillard who scored 28 points and also recorded a season high 10 assists.

“We knew that we were a younger, more energetic and faster team,” Lillard said. “We moved around well. We moved without the ball. We made hard cuts and made people chase us and guys made shots.”

The Trail Blazers’ bench also outscored the Nets’ reserves 31-15.

Center Brook Lopez led four players in double figures with 21 points for the Nets (4-5). Guard Joe Johnson added 20, Williams had 19 and forward Kevin Garnett contributed 12.

The game began as a low-scoring affair with the teams tied 13-13 midway through the first quarter. The Blazers finished the period on an 11-2 run and took a 24-15 lead into the second quarter.

Things opened up a bit more in the second quarter and the Blazers went into halftime with a 50-39 lead despite shooting 37.8 percent (17-of-45).

“I was very pleased with our defense for four quarters,” Stotts said. “We had a lead at halftime by not shooting the ball very well, but defending well.”

NOTES: Meyers Leonard started in place of PF LaMarcus Aldridge, making his first start since the 2012-2013 season. He finished the game with seven points and pulled down 12 rebounds. “It felt good,” Leonard said. “There’s a lot of things I’ve got to work on. But it’s nice to be able to come in, play well and help the team win.” ... Allen Crabbe started in place of SF Nicolas Batum, finishing with eight points. ... Saturday was a homecoming of sorts for Nets coach Lionel Hollins, who played with the Blazers from 1975-1979 and won the NBA finals with Portland in 1977. “I had an opportunity to come in and play with great players and then to win a championship was all beautiful,” Hollins said. ... Reserve C Chris Kaman led Portland’s bench with 12 points. ... Jarrett Jack had 10 points off the bench for Brooklyn. ... The Blazers had 26 assists, while the Nets had just 15.