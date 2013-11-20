Preview: Nets at Bobcats

The disappointing Brooklyn Nets are in crisis mode as they enter a stretch where five of their next seven games are on the road, beginning with Wednesday’s visit to play the Charlotte Bobcats. Despite adding Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the roster, Brooklyn has lost five of its last six games and held a closed-door meeting following Monday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Bobcats have lost back-to-back contests but are entering a stretch where five of six games are at home.

Charlotte has scored just 81 points in each of its consecutive losses and has tallied 84 or fewer points in four of its six defeats. The Bobcats have reached 100 points just once all season and rank last in the NBA in scoring average at 88.5 points but have been strong defensively, allowing just 92.9. The Nets hope to have center Brook Lopez and point guard Deron Williams back after both players missed the last two games with ankle injuries.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE NETS (3-7): Brooklyn hasn’t formed the proper chemistry with its latest revamping and is struggling under first-time coach Jason Kidd. Pierce described the team as “angry” on Tuesday and Garnett is hoping the locker-room discussion will be the impetus for improvement. “I really believe that when you go through dismal times like this, it builds character,” Garnett said after Tuesday’s practice. “It shows you who’s within and who has the rope and who’s going to let go. I think it really separates the ones that are willing to fight and so far, everybody’s in here.”

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (5-6): A large part of Charlotte’s offensive issues stem from not having center Al Jefferson available for eight of its 11 games. The free-agent signee has been bothered by a right ankle injury and sat out the last three games. Jefferson is averaging 15 points and 8.7 rebounds and the offense has suffered with Bismack Biyombo and rookie Cody Zeller sharing the position. If Jefferson again sits against the Nets, the expectation for his return shifts to Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets went 3-0 against the Bobcats last season and have won the last seven meetings.

2. Charlotte G Kemba Walker is just 18-of-75 from the field over the last five games.

3. Brooklyn is 1-5 on the road, including 21-point losses to both Orland and Sacramento.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 93, Nets 90