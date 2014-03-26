Preview: Nets at Bobcats

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to catch the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Raptors and will attempt to defeat Charlotte for the second time in eight days when they visit the Bobcats on Wednesday. Brooklyn committed a season-low seven turnovers in a solid 104-99 home victory over Charlotte on March 19 and aims for another impressive showing on the road. The Bobcats are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference race and sit 2 1/2 games behind sixth-place Washington.

Charlotte has a two-game edge over eighth-place Atlanta and appears destined to face either the Miami Heat or Indiana Pacers in the opening round of the playoffs. The Bobcats are 20-16 at home after suffering a 100-89 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday. Brooklyn had a four-game winning streak halted on Monday, falling 109-104 in overtime to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets led by 22 points early in the third quarter before squandering the huge lead.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE NETS (37-32): Point guard Deron Williams had a strong outing in last week’s meeting against the Bobcats and has scored 20 or more points in three of the past five games. Williams had 25 points and eight assists and ran the offense superbly with just one turnover in 37 minutes against Charlotte. The hot streak began with Williams scoring 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting against the Phoenix Suns on March 17 and he poured in 23 points in the loss to the Pelicans. The Nets are averaging 107.4 points during the stretch and have topped 100 in all five games.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (34-37): Center Al Jefferson is enjoying another superb month and has scored 20 or more points in 10 of the 13 games. The 6-10 Jefferson had 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Rockets for his seventh double-double of the month with six of them coming in the last eight games. Jefferson is averaging 24.7 points – his highest of any month this season – and 10.5 rebounds while often carrying the Bobcats. He had 18 points and 12 rebounds in last week’s loss to the Nets.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Brooklyn is 2-1 against Charlotte this season and has won nine of the last 10 meetings.

2. Bobcats G Kemba Walker had 22 points in the loss to Houston for his fourth 20-point outing in five games.

3. Nets PF Kevin Garnett (back) will sit out his 14th consecutive game.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 100, Nets 99