Preview: Nets at Hornets

After an outstanding effort was not rewarded in Memphis, the Charlotte Hornets will have to dig deep Saturday when the Brooklyn Nets visit. The struggling Hornets took the Grizzlies and their NBA-best home record to two overtimes before dropping a 113-107 decision to the Western Conference power. The loss snapped a modest two-game winning streak after the Hornets had dropped 10 in a row. Brooklyn got a much-needed win Friday, even if it was against two-win Philadelphia, to snap a three-game losing streak in which the Nets were not competitive. Mason Plumlee, making just his fourth start of the season, had a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double. The club is trying to stay afloat in the mediocre Eastern Conference until injured starters Brook Lopez and Mirza Teletovic return.

ABOUT THE NETS (9-12): Joe Johnson (virus), who missed the last two games, returned Friday and scored 12 points, although he looked far from 100 percent. Kevin Garnett, who left Wednesday’s loss to the Bulls early with a foot injury, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out four assists in 22 minutes against the 76ers. Deron Williams, who is reportedly on the trade market as the Nets consider rebuilding, had three points and didn’t score from the field (eight attempts) for only the fifth time in his career and first since Jan. 30, 2006.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (6-16): Kemba Walker scored 28 on 11-of-21 shooting and Gary Neal added 25 off the bench in the loss to Memphis. Shooting from the backcourt has been an issue, as Walker (37.1 percent) and Lance Stephenson (38.9) are among the 10 lowest-shooting percentages for guards with 200 attempts. That poor shooting has resulted in the Hornets topping 100 points just five times in non-overtime games this season.

1. This is the first meeting this season, but the Nets have lost their last two games in Charlotte.

2. The Bobcats defense has fallen off sharply from last season, as the team yields 108.5 points per 100 possessions – 4.7 points more than 2013-14.

3. New Jersey yielded just 25 points in the second half against Philadelphia — which tied a franchise record for fewest points allowed in a half.

