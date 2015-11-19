Hornets 116, Nets 111

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Guard Nicolas Batum scored 24 points to lead seven players in double figures, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-111 Wednesday night.

Batum bounced back after going 1 of 9 from the field for four points in a loss at New York on Tuesday night. He had averaged 28.3 points in three games last week to earn Eastern Conference player of the week honors, including 33 in a win over Portland on Sunday.

The Hornets (6-6) took control early in the fourth quarter after the teams were tied 86-86 after three. Charlotte opened with a 13-4 run to open the fourth, and never trailed again. Brooklyn got as close as four and had a chance to cut the lead to two twice in the final minute, but couldn’t convert. Forward Marvin Williams then ended the suspense with two free throws for a 114-108 lead with 17.3 seconds left.

Batum also had eight assists.

The Hornets also got 18 points and eight rebounds from center Al Jefferson, and 18 points, seven assists and seven rebounds from guard Kemba Walker. Williams scored 14, guard Jeremy Lin had 13 points and nine rebounds, center Spencer Hawes scored 12, and forward Frank Kaminsky scored 11.

Forward Thaddeus Young led the Nets (2-10) with 27 points and eight rebounds. Center Brook Lopez scored 23, and guard Jarrett Jack and forward Joe Johnson scored 16 each.

There were 15 lead changes and nine ties in the game before the Hornets took control.

NOTES: The Hornets opened a seven-game homestand that runs into December. It’s the longest stretch of games at home in franchise history. The Hornets were 3-1 at home coming into Wednesday. ... Both teams were playing on the second night of back-to-backs. The Nets beat Atlanta 90-88 in Brooklyn on Tuesday night and the Hornets lost 102-94 at New York. ... The Hornets were without F P.J. Hairston (quad contusion) for the second straight game. F Cody Zeller took Hairston’s spot in the starting lineup and F Frank Kaminsky joined the rotation. ... Hornets G Jeremy Lamb played despite a shoulder strain. ... Nets F Joe Johnson hit two 3-pointers against Atlanta to move into 12th on the NBA’s career 3-point list with 1,721. ... Nets C Brook Lopez is the only player in the NBA with at least one blocked shot in every game. ... The Hornets lead the NBA in fewest turnovers committed, averaging 11.3 per game. They also led the league last season. ... The Hornets will host Philadelphia on Friday, then will have four home games next week. ... The Nets will close out a two-game trip on Friday at Boston.