Sharp Nets roll over Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Brooklyn Nets didn’t play a perfect game on Saturday night, but they came pretty close.

They put on a fabulous shooting display in a 114-87 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, shooting 58.3 percent from the field and going 16-for-23 from 3-point range.

They led from start to finish, pulling out to a 30-12 lead in the first quarter and pushing the margin all the way to 34 in the fourth.

It was an all-around performance with seven players scoring in double figures, led by forward Joe Johnson’s 22 points.

“The offense was really free-flowing tonight,” Johnson said. “We were running a lot of pick and rolls and guys were catching and shooting and they were going in tonight. I don’t know if we’ve shot the ball like this all year. It was great. We’ve been on the opposite of this before, so it was a big win.”

Related Coverage Preview: Nets at Hornets

Coach Lionel Hollins was pleased with what he called a total team effort, on a night when the Nets were missing three key players -- forwards Kevin Garnett and Mirza Teletovic, and center Brook Lopez.

Garnett got the night off to rest with the Nets playing the second game of a back-to-back, Teletovic was a late scratch with a hip pointer, and Lopez remained out with a lower back strain.

“The thing that pleased me most was the way the guys came together and rallied around each other,” Hollins said. “They executed very well from the start, they defended exactly the way we wanted to defend, we didn’t get into foul trouble, and then obviously our execution and our shooting was great. We shot 70 percent from 3s and they had no answer. Every time they tried to help somebody, somebody else was making a shot. Our overall effort and our togetherness was good.”

Johnson scored 14 of his points in the first quarter, as the Nets (10-12) raced to an 18-6 lead and pushed it up to 30-12 late in the period.

Six other Nets scored in double figures. Guard Deron Williams finished with 18 points and 10 assists, guard Alan Anderson scored 17, guard Jarrett Jack scored 14, forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored 12, and forward Cory Jefferson and center Mason Plumlee scored 11 each. Plumlee also had 13 rebounds.

Johnson, Anderson and Bogdanovic had four 3-pointers apiece, and Williams had three.

“It’s great when all your shooters are making shots,” Hollins said. “Usually you don’t have every last one of them making shots. But Joe got us off to a good start offensively and Jarrett was closing them down with the pick and roll and we were throwing it out and everyone was making 3s.”

The Nets also had 29 assists on their 42 field goals, one night after having 25 assists in an 88-70 home win over Philadelphia on Friday.

“Last night we had 25 assists and I was like, ‘Wow, that was good,'” Hollins said. “We came right back tonight and backed it up. That shows that we are moving the ball from side to side.”

Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist led the Hornets with 15 points, and guard Brian Roberts scored 14. Guards Kemba Walker and Lance Stephenson scored 11 each. But center Al Jefferson, who came into the game averaging 19.5 ppg, was held to eight points and five rebounds.

The Hornets (6-17) have now lost 12 of their last 14. They seemed worn out after a 113-107 double-overtime loss at Memphis on Friday.

“I felt like we had been making good progress,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “We played Chicago well. We had two good wins at home and probably played our best game last night. Tonight, obviously the effort was disappointing. We just didn’t have the energy level to play. The other thing is that they shot the ball extremely well. They made us pay for not being ready.”

NOTES: The Nets established an NBA record for the shot-clock era (dating to 1963) in the win over Philadelphia on Friday night by limiting the Sixers to 11 two-point field goals. ... The Hornets wore “I Can’t Breathe” tee shirts during pregame warm-ups. ... The Nets used their sixth different starting lineup in their last six games, with F Cory Jefferson getting his first career start. ... Brooklyn G Jarrett Jack flew to Atlanta Saturday morning to take part in graduation ceremonies at Georgia Tech. He received a B.A. in Business Management. He then flew on to Charlotte for Saturday night’s game. ... This was the first of three meetings between the teams this season. ... Hornets G Jeffery Taylor will be eligible to play again next Wednesday against Phoenix, after his 24-game league suspension ends. ... The Hornets will hit the road again for a game at Cleveland on Monday. ... The Nets will return home to face Miami on Tuesday.