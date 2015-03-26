Lopez carries Nets past Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Brook Lopez is on a roll and the Brooklyn Nets are squarely in the Eastern Conference playoff chase because of it.

Lopez had 34 points and 10 rebounds and made key plays on both ends of the court down the stretch as the Nets held off the Charlotte Hornets 91-88 on Wednesday night.

The seven-year veteran center hit a floater in the lane with 23.1 seconds left to give the Nets the lead for good at 87-85, then turned into the defensive hero with the Hornets inbounding with 3.2 seconds left. He deflected Gerald Henderson’s inbounds pass to force a turnover and the Nets ran out the clock.

“Brook carried us,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said. “He’s been playing well, and he had it going again tonight. We needed it because not many guys were making shots tonight.”

The win was the Nets’ third in their last four games and moved them to 30-40, one-half game behind Boston and Indiana for the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot. The win also gave the Nets the season series 2-1 and the tiebreaker advantage over the Hornets should they need it. The Hornets are also 30-40.

“This was big,” Lopez said. “We’ve dropped a couple lately, but we’re definitely getting there now. We were focused tonight. We all were. We were disappointed with ourselves after Boston, and we came in with great focus tonight and it lasted pretty much the entire game.”

Lopez is averaging 30.8 points in his last four games, with three games of 30 or more.

He refused to take credit, however, choosing to praise guard Deron Williams (11 points, 14 assists and four free throws in the final 13.2 seconds) and others instead.

“We’ve been playing great together, just moving the ball and keeping the correct spacing,” Lopez said. “We’ve been able to get what we want. D-Will and the other guards are so great at being able to read what the defense is giving us, and we’ve been taking it. We have a lot of confidence in each other right now.”

His deflection of Henderson’s inbounds pass with the game on the line came after he had thrown the ball away to give the Hornets possession with 3.2 seconds remaining. He said he was relieved the sequence ended the way it did.

“I was disappointed with myself throwing it away,” Lopez said. “It might have looked like I was point shaving and made a call to my Uncle Huey in Vegas. But we stuck together, we kept our heads up, and no question, it was a relief when I got the deflection.”

The Nets also got 13 points from guard Alan Anderson and 11 points from forward Thaddeus Young, who exited with a knee injury in the third quarter and did not return.

Center Al Jefferson had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, and Henderson also scored 23. Guard Kemba Walker scored 11 points, but Walker and backcourt mate Mo Williams combined to go just 6 of 23 from the field.

The Hornets led by 10 midway through the second quarter and were up 46-42 at halftime.

“We got discombobulated in the third quarter and basically it cost us the game,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “We played a good game. Obviously, we’re tired. I thought the guys fought hard, but we just had about four minutes in the third quarter where we’re just worried about referees’ calls and whatever, and it took us right out of the game.”

The Hornets have now lost five of their last six.

“We’ve got to stay focused for 48 minutes because when we’re right and we’re doing the things we know we can do, we play well,” Jefferson said. “We have proven that. But for whatever reason this year, we have not been as consistent as far as being focused for 48 minutes. That’s something we were really good at one point in time. We’ve got to get back to that.”

NOTES: Hornets assistant Mark Price was on the bench after reports surfaced that he has accepted the job as head coach at UNC Charlotte. A press conference is scheduled for Thursday and Price is expected to leave the Hornets and start his new job immediately. The Hornets have five other assistant coaches. ... The NBA announced Wednesday that the Hornets will meet the Los Angeles Clippers in two preseason games in China in October. The teams will play in Shenzhen on Oct. 11 and Shanghai on Oct. 14. ... The Hornets were without F Cody Zeller (right shoulder soreness). The Nets were without F Mirza Teletovic (pulmonary embolus) and G Sergey Karasev (right knee surgery). ... The Nets are 18-20 on the road and 12-20 at home, making them the only team in the NBA with a better road record than home record. ... The Hornets were returning home after a five-game trip that ended with a loss at Chicago on Monday. They went 1-4 on the trip. ... The Hornets will hit the road again for a game at Washington on Friday. The Nets will return home to face Cleveland on Friday to open a three-game homestand.