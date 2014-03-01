Preview: Nets at Bucks

No one knows which version of the Brooklyn Nets will show up Saturday: The one that was blown out by 42 points in Portland, or the one that trounced the Nuggets in Denver the following night. The Nets hope for a performance more befitting their rout of the Nuggets as they finish up a seven-game road trip with a date against the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee hung tough in its last game, but ultimately fell short in a 101-96 loss to the host Indiana Pacers.

Brooklyn’s previous two games serve as an appropriate snapshot of its marathon road trip on the whole. The Nets have alternated wins and losses over the first six games of the trek, though the three games previous to the back-to-back blowouts were all decided by seven points or fewer. Brooklyn couldn’t have asked for a better trip-ending opponent, as the Bucks own the worst record in the league and boast the NBA’s second-worst offense, as well.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE NETS (27-29): After expressing their collective embarrassment at getting blown out by the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, the Nets absorbed some choice words from head coach Jason Kidd - then took out their frustrations on undermanned Denver. “Jason gave us a great talk,” guard Joe Johnson told the Bergen Record. “He chewed us out about (Portland), about the poor performance defensively and about us not moving the ball offensively. And as you could see, the guys came out with a different attitude.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (11-46): Milwaukee didn’t need a pep talk to get up for its game against Indiana - and very nearly knocked off the Pacers in their own building, a result that would have registered as one of the biggest upsets of the season. Instead, it was just another loss for a team on pace to set a franchise record for defeats in a season. The players were encouraged by their performance, with forward Khris Middleton telling the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: “The last few games have been a much better effort. It’s just the little mistakes we make carry over sometimes.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee waived SF Caron Butler on Thursday after agreeing to terms on a buyout.

2. Brooklyn leads the season series 2-0, including a 104-93 win in the last encounter Dec. 27.

3. Johnson averages 17.6 points in 36 career games versus the Bucks.

PREDICTION: Bucks 90, Nets 86