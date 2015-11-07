Preview: Nets at Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets are mired in a winless start but the dismal stretch is nowhere near the worst in franchise history. Brooklyn has lost six straight games entering Saturday’s game against the host Milwaukee Bucks, far off the dubious NBA record-setting 0-18 start in 2009-10.

The Nets fell to the previously winless Los Angeles Lakers 104-98 on Friday and the visit to Milwaukee begins a stretch of four straight and six of seven on the road. Center Brook Lopez had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots as he continues his strong play and small forward Joe Johnson broke loose with 22 points after averaging just 8.4 over Brooklyn’s first five games. Milwaukee has recorded three straight victories and produced a 99-92 win over the New York Knicks on Friday as backup power forward John Henson scored 22 points after missing the previous four games with Achilles’ tendon soreness. The Bucks defeated the Nets 103-96 on Monday as backup guard Jerryd Bayless scored a season-best 26 points and power forward Greg Monroe had a season-high 23 points to go with 13 rebounds.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE NETS (0-6): Brooklyn is one of three remaining winless teams and looks nothing like the squad that made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons. The loss to the Lakers marked the fifth consecutive game in which the Nets were held below 100 points and there is already talk that coach Lionel Hollins is losing his team. “I don’t worry about that,” Hollins said after Friday’s defeat. “All I can do is go and do my job every day. That’s not something that’s even on my mind.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (3-3): Coach Jason Kidd is 4-1 against the Nets since leaving as Brooklyn coach when he went from overseeing an aging squad to building with a young group. Second-year forward Jabari Parker just returned from an ACL tear and is on a minutes’ restriction while Kidd was stunned at the production the Bucks received from Henson against the Knicks. “He changed the game,” Kidd told reporters. “Defensively, he blocked some shots and then on the offensive end he was getting the ball in his spots and getting to the line.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The two teams played two triple-overtime games last season - which each team winning once.

2. Brooklyn rookie F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made his first start against the Lakers and corralled 11 rebounds in 25 minutes.

3. Milwaukee PG Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) is expected to miss his third consecutive game.

PREDICTION: Bucks 107, Nets 94