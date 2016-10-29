Preview: Nets at Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo seems more than ready to carry the load for the Milwaukee Bucks, but it is unknown how much support he will get. The Bucks' $100 million man will try to follow up an impressive season debut when he leads his team into a matchup with the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo, who at 6-11 is being utilized as Milwaukee's primary ball-handler, recorded 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 107-96 loss to Charlotte on Wednesday. "I'm not happy, we all wanted to start this season with a win ... so that's all I can think about," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the Bucks opened with a loss for the fourth straight season. The Nets also dropped their opener before rebounding to top Indiana 103-94 on Friday, riding Jeremy Lin's big performance (21 points, nine rebounds and nine assists) to victory. Milwaukee claimed all three meetings in 2015-16 and has won 11 of its last 15 against Brooklyn.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE NETS (1-1): Lin has hit the ground running for his new team with 39 points, 12 rebounds and 12 steals in his first two games, but perhaps the biggest development in Friday's win was the play of standout center Brook Lopez. The veteran struggled in the preseason while becoming accustomed to first-year coach Kenny Atkinson's motion offense and then produced only seven points on 1-of-7 shooting in a loss to Boston on Wednesday. Lopez, who already has attempted six 3-pointers after taking 12 shots from beyond the arc all of last season, bounced back to produce 25 points in 26 minutes versus the Pacers.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (0-1): Outside of Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee's starters combined to go 12-of-33 from the floor and make only four free throws during the loss to the Hornets. The bench had some brighter spots, with Greg Monroe posting 14 points and 10 rebounds and rookie Malcolm Brogdon producing eight points, five rebounds and five assists. "It was OK, could have been better if we won," Brogdon told reporters. "For me, it was good to get my feet wet."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Antetokounmpo averaged 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists versus the Nets last season.

2. Nets SG Sean Kilpatrick made all four of his 3-point attempts against Indiana.

3. Lopez (489 games) is tied with Kerry Kittles for seventh on the team's all-time list.

PREDICTION: Bucks 99, Nets 92