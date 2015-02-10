Dudley, Bucks rally past Nets

MILWAUKEE -- Down by 17 points in the second quarter Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks refused to lie down and take a loss.

The Bucks continued their surprise season, pulling within five at halftime, then taking control with a 32-point third quarter to knock off the Brooklyn Nets 103-97 at the Bradley Center.

Shooting guard Jared Dudley sparked the comeback, drilling a 3-pointer with 6:37 left in the half. The shot snapped a brutal stretch for the Bucks, who missed their first 11 shots of the quarter and 12 in a row overall.

Dudley finished with nine points in the quarter, all of them coming by way of the 3-pointer, and Milwaukee went into the break trailing 52-47.

“He got us going in the second,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “He kind of kept us from getting the doors blown off and kept us in there.”

The Nets (21-30) shot 58.8 percent from the field in the first half and were 6-for-14 from beyond the arc, but they struggled to take care of the ball coming out of the locker room. The Bucks (29-23) cashed in, turning eight Brooklyn turnovers into 12 points.

In all, the Nets gave up the ball 16 times, and the Bucks converted the takeaways into 20 points.

“We knew they liked to play off turnovers, and we turned it over three or four times in a row,” said Nets center Brook Lopez, who finished with 10 points and five rebounds and two blocked shots. “That gave them their run.”

Milwaukee rolled in the third, hitting 11 of 22 shots and out rebounding the Nets 13-5 to go ahead by as many as 13 during the quarter.

And just as Dudley led the charge in the second, guard Khris Middleton stepped up in the third. He shot 1-for-6 in the first half but knocked down six of seven shots in the third for 12 of his 19 points.

Middleton also notched three steals.

“We got some different looks for him,” Kidd said. “He’s 6-foot-7 or 6-foot-8, so we put him in the post. and he delivered for us in the third quarter.”

With his team rolling, Kidd opted to sit point guard Brandon Knight and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final quarter. Knight struggled for much of the game, going 2-for-12 for eight points with five assists, but Antetokounmpo, named the Eastern Conference’s player of the week earlier in the day, had 12 points and needed just a rebound and two assists for his first career triple-double.

“It was close,” Kidd said. “He had a heck of a game, and he put us in a position to win. For us not to have to come back to him shows a lot of trust in his teammates out on the floor.”

Milwaukee also got 15 off the bench from shooting guard O.J. Mayo and 10 from center John Henson.

Guard Jarrett Jack scored 16 of his team-leading 26 points in the fourth for the Nets, who shot 50 percent for the game and knocked down nine of 25 3-point attempts.

“When you have wide-open shots and you’re making them, there is nothing they are doing defensively,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said. “When you have wide-open shots and you miss them, there is nothing they are doing defensively. ... It’s just that we couldn’t make them.”

Brooklyn, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, also got 19 from forward Joe Johnson, and 13 from both center Mason Plumlee and shooting guard Brian Bogdanovic.

NOTES: Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. In four games, Antetokounmpo averaged 19.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 points and 1.8 blocks while shooting 63 percent. He set career highs twice during that stretch, scoring 25 and 27 points in consecutive games against the Lakers and at Houston. ... Brooklyn is 8-5 this season in the first of back-to-back game sets. The Nets play Tuesday at Memphis. ... The Nets had won four in a row in Milwaukee prior to Monday. ... Milwaukee won its fifth consecutive home game. At 29-23, the Bucks are six games above .500 for the first time since the 2009-10 season. ... The Bucks play host to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.