Bucks beat Nets to clinch playoff berth

MILWAUKEE - The Bucks are headed back to the playoffs.

A year after bottoming out with the NBA’s worst record, Milwaukee notched another huge item off its rebuilding plan, clinching its first postseason berth in two years -- and also clinching the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference -- with a 96-73 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Sunday afternoon at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

“It feels great for the guys in the locker room to be able to obtain a goal, which was to reach the playoffs,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “We did that this afternoon.”

Forward Ersan Ilyasova, the team’s longest-tenured player, led the way, scoring 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers and five rebounds.

He scored 13 points in the third quarter alone and six during an 8-0 run to open the second half that turned a two-point game at halftime into a 10-point Milwaukee lead with 8:44 left in the quarter.

“The guys executed the game plan from the start,” Kidd said. “They played with a lot of energy ... we missed a lot of shots we normally would make, but the guys didn’t hang their heads, they continued to play on the defensive end and got stops.”

Milwaukee also got 16 points from shooting guard Khris Middleton, who missed both of his 3-point attempts but knocked down 7 of 11 from the field and dished out seven assists.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with seven assists to go along with nine rebounds and 13 points.

Shooting guard O.J. Mayo had 17 points off the bench and point guard Michael Carter-Williams added 12 for the Bucks, who shot 49 percent from the field and hit six of 20 from beyond the arc.

“We’ve got a little work to do,” Mayo said. “Going into this season we wanted to have a winning season so finishing over .500, that means a lot to us, just to show an improvement from last year to this year. It’s something to build on.”

While the Bucks and their fans celebrated, the Nets are now forced to sweat out a few more days before making any postseason plans.

The Nets’ loss, coupled with a victory by Boston, leaves Brooklyn in the eighth spot in the East, a half-game above ninth-place Indiana, which hosts Oklahoma City later Sunday.

Victories in the final two games would assure the Nets of a postseason spot but it won’t be easy: The Nets face Chicago Monday night and wrap up the regular season against Orlando Wednesday.

“We’re still competing for a spot,” said guard Jarrett Jack, who scored 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting. “At this point in the season, we can’t really harp on the loss. We just have to figure things out, go back to the drawing board and hopefully tomorrow is different.”

After hitting nine of 20 shots in the first quarter, Brooklyn struggled the rest of the afternoon. The Nets finished 27-for-83 from the field and, to make matters worse, turned the ball over 21 times, which Milwaukee turned into 17 points.

“They knew they needed one game to clinch a playoff spot and they came out and played well,” Nets orward Thaddeus Young said. “We both struggled a bit finding the basket in the first half but they came out in the second and they went nuts.”

Center Brook Lopez led the Nets with 12 point and 10 rebounds.

“We’re still in the same boat; we have to win,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said. “Until the season is over, we have to win. We didn’t win today so we have to go out and win tomorrow.”

NOTES: The Bucks are the first team since the 2009-09 Miami Heat to go from having the NBA’s worst record to the playoffs in one season. ... The Nets had won 10 of their previous 13 games and began the day tied with Boston for seventh in the East, two games behind Milwaukee with three to play, including Sunday. The Celtics hold a tie-breaker over Brooklyn, which would get the eighth seed should the Nets and Boston finish tied. ... Milwaukee clinched a victory in the season series, which included two triple-overtime games. ... Milwaukee is 13-3 against Atlantic Division opponents this season. ... Before Sunday Nets C Brook Lopez was averaging 26.2 points on 59.2 percent shooting and 9.6 rebounds over his previous 13 games.