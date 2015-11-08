Monroe leads Bucks past winless Nets

MILWAUKEE -- The misery continues for the Brooklyn Nets, who continued their painful start to the season with a 94-86 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night at the Bradley Center.

The Nets (0-7) have yet to win a game this season but found themselves in a position to snap that streak with a strong first half but eight turnovers in the third quarter helped the Bucks turn a 55-55 tie at the break into a six-point lead that they’d never relinquish.

“We shot ourselves in the foot,” Brooklyn head coach Lionel Hollins said. “Eight turnovers in the third quarter and earlier, not cashing in on fast breaks and opportunities around the basket; finishing layups and things like that.”

The Nets turned the ball over 18 times in all, which the Bucks converted into 24 points -- helping make up for the 20 points they allowed on 17 turnovers.

“That first half was not very good basketball,” Bucks head coach Jason Kidd said. “It was tough. But we came out in the second half ... guys got into it and (shooting guard Jerryd) Bayless gave us a spark.”

Bayless scored 14 of his 19 points over the final two quarters. He made 5 of 10 shots during that stretch, including three from beyond the arc.

“He had some plays,” Kidd said. “With him at the point guard, he did a lot of good things.”

Those good things included four rebounds with a pair of steals and 10 assists -- giving Bayless his first double-double since March 14, 2012 when he scored 16 points with 10 assists for the Raptors, in a game also against the Nets.

“I‘m just trying to make plays for the team,” Bayless said. “Everybody is contributing, everybody’s coming, playing hard and playing the right way and that’s the most encouraging part about it. If we continue doing that, we’ll see what can happen.”

Center Greg Monroe failed to record a double-double for the first time in seven games this season, but still led the Bucks with 20 points while shooting guard Khris Middleton added 14 with three 3-pointers in three attempts, along with nine rebounds and seven assists.

After starting the season 0-3, Milwaukee has won four in a row to move above .500 for the first time this season.

“There’s a lot of new pieces on the floor, including myself,” Monroe said. “We had to work out some things but I think everybody is on the same page now and understands what they have to do on both ends of the floor. I think that’s why the tide has kind of changed for us.”

Brooklyn’s bad night got worse when center Brook Lopez left the game in the fourth quarter with an injured foot.

X-rays after the game came back negative, but it was unclear if Lopez would need to miss significant time.

“We’re very fortunate that he didn’t hurt himself worse than he did,” said forward Thaddeus Young, who had 18 points and 13 rebounds. “We’ll try and get him back on the court as soon as possible.”

Lopez was having a good night until that point. He made 7 of 12 shots for 16 points in the first half and added two more buckets in the third, giving him a team-leading 20 points.

Lopez and Young combined to go 18-for-35 from the field but aside from that duo, the Nets struggled on offense and shot 41.5 percent for the game and had just three 3-pointers on nine attempts, which added to the frustration for Hollins.

“We have to figure out a way to get more attempts -- and make them,” Hollins said.

NOTES: Bucks F Jabari Parker was in the starting lineup again Saturday, marking the first time he started games on consecutive nights since returning from a torn ACL suffered last January. He had 8 points in 24 minutes. ... The two teams met Monday at Barclays Center where the Bucks scored the final nine points for a 103-96 victory. ... Brooklyn has lost 10 of the last 14 meetings with the Bucks. ... The Nets are one of only three winless teams in the league, joining Philadelphia and New Orleans, which both are 0-6. ... Bucks head coach Jason Kidd led the Nets to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances during seven seasons as a player and a 44-38 record as the team’s head coach in the 2013-14 season. ... Saturday marked the 40th anniversary of Brooklyn head coach Lionel Hollins’ first game as an NBA player. He scored 14 points for Portland in a 92-88 victory over Kansas City.