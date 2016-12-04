Dellavedova powers Bucks to fourth straight win

MILWAUKEE -- It's not easy to beat the same team in back-to-back games, even with a day of rest in between.

But the Milwaukee Bucks found a way, getting a season-high 18 points from Matthew Dellavedova -- including 12 in the fourth quarter to hold off a furious comeback attempt by the Brooklyn Nets -- and extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 112-103 victory on Saturday evening at the Bradley Center.

"We had a lead at halftime, up 10, but Brooklyn kept playing," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. "For us to compete and find a way to win by moving the ball, everybody touching it, this is a big win. Especially after beating them Thursday on the road."

Dellavedova was one of six Milwaukee starters to score in double figures. All five starters scored at least 10 points with John Henson's 20 leading the way. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 16, Jabari Parker added 15 and Tony Snell had 10.

Antetokounmpo narrowly missed a triple-double, his second of the season, when the teams met Thursday night. He had 10 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and two steals on Saturday in 35 minutes of action.

"Giannis was a great help for us tonight," Kidd said. "It just goes to show that he doesn't have to score 20 a night to have an impact on games.

"He can find guys and make plays defensively. He was reading the passing game in the half court very well and came up with steals and he had some big blocks for us tonight.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points to pace Brooklyn, which also got 19 from Sean Kilpatrick, 17 from Joe Harris and 13 from Brook Lopez.

The Nets shot the ball well and protected the ball, turning the ball over just 11 times, but were plagued by poor 3-point shooting. Brooklyn was 6 of 24 from deep.

"We just kind of hurt ourselves," Lopez said. "I definitely wasn't happy with the way I played. I am very disappointed in myself. That definitely affected the outcome. I think I let us down tonight, no question."

Lopez was ice cold in the opening half, scoring just a point while going 0 of 10 from the floor. Collectively, the Nets shot 33.3 percent from the field and were 3 of 20 on 3-point attempts.

Milwaukee didn't fare much better from distance, going 2 of 10, but made 19 of 20 shots overall and went into halftime with a 50-40 lead behind nine points from Parker and eight from Henson.

Trailing 62-46, Brooklyn outscored Milwaukee 26-13 in the remainder of the quarter to head into the fourth down by just three.

Kilpatrick scored 13 points in the quarter, with eight coming at the free throw line.

"We were down one with five minutes, I thought we couldn't score," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. "We struggled to score. They came down and Dellavedova hit that mid-range pull-up. We came back and we just struggled scoring. Credit to them for executing down at the end."

Harris put the Nets ahead with a 3-pointer with 10:20 left in the fourth quarter, making it 82-81, but the lead changed hands 10 times in the next six minutes.

Buckets by Dellavedova, Antetokounmpo and Henson helped the Bucks create some separation. After the Bucks forced the Nets' 13th turnover with 1:45 left, Dellevadova sank two free throws to make it a 103-95 lead.

"It is the third game of the year against them and the second game in three days, so you know they are going to play hard," Antetokounmpo said. "We just had to match their effort because you know they are going to play hard and bring effort. We got the win, so that's all that counts."

NOTES: Nets F Trevor Booker did not join the team for the trip to Milwaukee because of illness. He had started all 18 of the Nets' games this season. ... The Bucks brought a season-high three-game winning streak into the game and have won four of their last five overall. During that stretch, Milwaukee is averaging 110.0 points on 48.8 percent shooting from the field with 48.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 7.3 blocks per game. ... Brooklyn has a five-game road losing streak and a seven-game losing streak to the Bucks, who have 15 of 19 meetings dating to Jan. 9, 2009.