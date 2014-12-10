FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Nets at Bulls
#Intel
December 11, 2014 / 3:52 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Nets at Bulls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Chicago forward Pau Gasol is in the midst of a double-double roll and will look to notch his seventh in a row when the Chicago Bulls host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Gasol is averaging 22 points and 14.7 rebounds during his hot streak and had 22 points and a season-best 20 rebounds against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. It is Gasol’s best double-double streak since a 10-gamer in Feb. 2012.

Brooklyn has lost nine of 13 games after being routed 110-88 by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Center Brook Lopez (back) missed the game and is questionable for Wednesday’s contest, and shooting guard Joe Johnson sat out Monday with a stomach virus. The Nets have topped 100 points just once in their last 12 games and that came during a 122-118 triple-overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 19.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE NETS (8-11): The disappointing start has prompted rumors that some of the club’s high-priced players will be shopped. Johnson, Lopez and point guard Deron Williams are available according to published reports, and attempting to move the injury-prone Lopez is no surprise as he has clashed with first-year coach Lionel Hollins. Brooklyn went the all-out spending route while constructing the team and it hasn’t worked, and a retooling approach could be on the horizon.

ABOUT THE BULLS (12-8): Chicago is allowing 100.5 points per game as the quarter pole arrives, a figure that is nearly nine points higher than what the Bulls allowed last season. Coach Tom Thibodeau cited the lack of quality practice time as a factor as injuries have prevented the starting five from being together on the floor too often. “If we want to win a championship, if we want to win games, our defense has to get better,” forward Taj Gibson told reporters. “It starts by gaining trust. You’ve got a bunch of new guys, you’ve got to communicate better.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Gasol had 25 points and 13 rebounds as Chicago rolled to a 102-84 victory over the Nets on Nov. 30.

2. Gibson (ankle) had 12 points and seven rebounds against Golden State in his return from a six-game absence.

3. Brooklyn PF Kevin Garnett is one steal away from becoming the 16th player in NBA history with 1,800 career thefts.

PREDICTION: Bulls 94, Nets 89

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
