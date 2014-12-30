Preview: Nets at Bulls

Chicago surges into a home-heavy portion of its schedule when it hosts Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the final game of the calendar year for both teams. The Bulls, who claimed their seventh straight win with a 92-90 triumph at Indiana on Monday after surviving an 11-point fourth quarter, have also won six in a row at home, making their early-season struggles at the United Center a distant memory. Chicago started 2-5 at home, where it will play eight of the next nine games.

The Bulls have already routed the Nets twice this season by 18 and 25 points, respectively. Brooklyn has recovered from that second defeat to win six of 10 and four of its last five, the latest being a 107-99 win over Sacramento on Monday. Mason Plumlee continued his solid play with 22 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Nets, who posted season highs with 27 made free throws on 39 attempts.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE NETS (14-16): Veteran forward Kevin Garnett has played sparingly in the second half of back-to-back sets, sitting out several entirely before playing in 14 minutes in a matchup with Indiana on Saturday. Garnett was a big factor in the win over the Kings, recording 10 points, eight rebounds and a season high-tying four steals in 21 minutes. Mirza Teletovic has handled the starting duties in Garnett’s place when the future Hall of Famer sits but with Plumlee playing well as the starting center and Brook Lopez back from a back injury, coach Lionel Hollins has more options among big men.

ABOUT THE BULLS (22-9): Jimmy Butler is having more and more games where he doesn’t just support Derrick Rose but surpasses him as the true go-to guy for Chicago. After a 33-point effort in a win over New Orleans on Saturday, Butler poured in 27 against the Pacers, including a decisive 3-pointer with just over a minute to go. He is averaging 26.4 points during the winning streak and has committed just five turnovers in 292 minutes along the way.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bulls G Kirk Hinrich (hamstring) has missed four games in a row but could return Tuesday.

2. Nets PG Deron Williams is 6-of-19 from the floor in three games since returning from a calf injury.

3. Rose averages 21.4 points while shooting 47.1 percent at home, compared to 15.4 points and 42.4 percent on the road.

PREDICTION: Bulls 105, Nets 97