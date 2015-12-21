Preview: Nets at Bulls

All-Star guard Jimmy Butler sharply criticized Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg after the latest loss and it will be interesting to see how the club responds when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Chicago has dropped back-to-back games and Butler ripped Hoiberg’s laid-back style after Saturday’s 107-91 loss to the New York Knicks.

There has been a lot of tension in the Bulls’ organization in recent years and it has only increased with the switch from taskmaster Tom Thibodeau to the easy-going Hoiberg. Butler, who has surpassed point guard Derrick Rose as Chicago’s top player, apparently has seen enough. “I believe in the guys in this locker room, yeah,” Butler said after the loss to New York. “But I also believe that we probably have to be coached a lot harder at times. I‘m sorry. I know Fred’s a laid-back guy and I really respect him for that, but when guys aren’t doing what they’re supposed to do, you got to get on guys. Myself included. You got to do what you’re supposed to do when you’re out there playing basketball.” Things are worse with the Nets, who have lost five consecutive games and were easily dispatched 100-85 by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

ABOUT THE NETS (7-20): Brooklyn scored just 16 first-quarter points in the lethargic home loss to Minnesota and coach Lionel Hollins said his club wasn’t ready to play. “That was a very disappointing loss and the way we lost,” Hollins told reporters. “I take responsibility for us being out there and not being ready to go. Obviously they’re young and quick and took advantage of that on us, but we have to be prepared and try to keep them in a box.” Center Brook Lopez stood out with 20 points and 12 rebounds and echoed his head coach by saying “energy and effort” were issues against the Timberwolves.

ABOUT THE BULLS (15-10): Butler admitted he wouldn’t have spoken out if Chicago had defeated the Knicks but the woeful effort prompted his rant. “It’s always frustrating whenever you lose,” said Butler, who was among the underachieving players with just 12 points. “If we won we would not be saying this, but since we lost the way we did, that had something to do with it. If we are a veteran or young team, you still have to do your job. We have to lead since we are the vets, lead by example and talk everything out.” Butler averaged 30 points during the previous three contests before his poor showing.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bulls have won seven of the last nine meetings, including a 115-100 victory Oct. 28.

2. Slumping Brooklyn SF Joe Johnson is just 10-of-38 shooting while averaging seven points during the last four contests.

3. Chicago F Nikola Mirotic is averaging 3.3 points on 3-of-16 shooting during the past three games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 97, Nets 87