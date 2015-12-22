Nets 105, Bulls 102

CHICAGO -- The Brooklyn Nets snapped a five-game losing streak and notched their second road win of the season with a 105-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls a the United Center on Monday.

The Nets (8-20) had been on an eight-game road losing streak. They improved to 2-12 on the road for the season. Their only other road win came against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 11.

With the game tied 60-60 in the third quarter, the Nets took control and went on 21-9 run, which was capped by a 3-pointer by guard Bojan Bogdanovic with 4:38 remaining.

Nets center Brooks Lopez scored 10 points in the third quarter. The Nets led 85-78 heading into the fourth quarter and never trailed again.

The Bulls (15-11) pulled within 101-99 with two free throws by center Pau Gasol with 20.9 seconds remaining. Nets guard Jarrett Jack and Lopez sank four three throws in the final 10.6 seconds to secure the win.

Bulls guard Jimmy Butler hit a 3-pointer in the game’s final seconds to provide the final score.

The Bulls lost their third consecutive game, matching their longest losing streak of the season. The Bulls fell to 11-5 at home with their second straight loss at the United Center.

Lopez and forward Thaddeus Young were effective inside for the Nets. Lopez had a team-high 21 points and 12 rebounds. Young had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Guard Wayne Ellington (13 points), forward Joe Johnson (12 points), Bogdanovic (12 points) and Willie Reed (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Nets.

Butler scored a game-high 24 points on 11 of 20 shooting. Gasol added 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Chicago also got contributions from forward Taj Gibson (10 points, nine rebounds) and forward Doug McDermott (11 points).

Bulls center Joakim Noah left the game with a left shoulder injury in the final minute of the third quarter and did not return. He had four points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Nets led 29-22 after the first quarter. Young played a large part in that, scoring 10 points in the opening quarter.

The teams were close throughout the second quarter. They were tied three times and exchanged the lead six times. The Nets led 58-55 at halftime.

NOTES: Nikola Mirotic replaced Tony Snell at small forward in the Bulls’ starting lineup. Mirotic started previously at power forward this season, but not at small forward. ... Bulls F/C Pau Gasol returned to the lineup after he sat out Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks. He rested after the Bulls played four overtimes against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. ... Nets G Shane Larkin missed his fourth consecutive game with a concussion. He hasn’t played since Dec. 14. ... The Nets were also without F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (fractured right ankle) and F Chris McCullough (right knee rehab).