Preview: Nets at Cavaliers

The new-look Brooklyn Nets begin the season with a trip to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Nets overhauled their roster after losing to Chicago in the first round of the playoffs, trading for veterans Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry from Boston to join a core led by point guard Deron Williams. Mike Brown returns to the Cavaliers in hopes of recapturing the success he enjoyed in his first stint, when he led the team to the two best seasons in franchise history.

First-year Brooklyn coach Jason Kidd will not be on the bench for the first two games, serving a suspension for a drunk driving arrest. Top assistant Lawrence Frank is expected to fill in for Kidd in an interim role, but the Nets aren’t focused on the short term. “We’re really excited about this season,” Williams told the team’s website. “We have a chance to compete as an upper-echelon team. That’s all you can ask for.” Cleveland finished with the third-worst record in the league a year ago and limped into the offseason with six straight losses, but the Cavaliers look like a potential playoff team after adding No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Bennett and free-agent big man Andrew Bynum to a returning group of talented, young players.

ABOUT THE NETS (2012-13: 49-33): Brooklyn was a middle-of-the-pack defensive team last year but upgraded at that end with Garnett, a perennial NBA All-Defensive Team pick. The offense should have plenty of firepower with Williams scoring and creating for the likes of Pierce and Joe Johnson on the perimeter and Garnett and Brook Lopez inside. Williams didn’t play until the final preseason game because of right ankle injury, but he poured in 11 points in 10 minutes against Miami and appears to be ready for the season.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (2012-13: 24-58): Cleveland won’t be at full strength to start the season and might struggle in the paint until Bynum (knee) and second-year center Tyler Zeller (appendectomy) are ready to return. Bynum was an All-Star in 2011-12 for the Lakers, averaging 18.7 points and 11.8 rebounds, but he did not play at all last season in Philadelphia, and has only recently returned to 5-on-5 practice. When the Cavaliers regain some of their newfound depth in the post, they could be dangerous with an outstanding young backcourt led by point guard Kyrie Irving and shooting guard Dion Waiters.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Brooklyn swept the season series a year ago, winning the three contests by an average of 11.3 points with two of the victories coming by 13 or more.

2. Irving averages 22.3 points in six games against the Nets and has topped 25 points in three of six career meetings.

3. Nets F Andrei Kirilenko (back) has not been ruled out for the opener but did not play in the team’s final five preseason games and was unable to practice Monday.

PREDICTION: Nets 100, Cavaliers 96