Preview: Nets at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to slump and dropped six of their last eight games entering Friday's home contest against the woeful Brooklyn Nets. Cleveland lost its last three games and the latest setback was a dreadful 116-112 home overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Forward LeBron James is frustrated and expressed publicly that the team doesn't have enough talent or dedication to repeat as champions and his comments upset his teammates, coach Tyronn Lue and general manager David Griffin. James and Griffin met prior to Wednesday's contest and the general manager said James' claim that the Cavaliers are satisfied with one title "was the most misguided comment that came out of any of this." Lue said Cleveland has to play its way out of its slump and the chances of victory seem probable against the Nets, who own the worst record in the NBA. Brooklyn lost 14 of its last 15 games after falling 109-106 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE NETS (9-36): Center Brook Lopez scored 33 points in the loss to Miami and stunningly knocked down a career-best seven 3-pointers. Lopez made three 3-pointers over his first eight NBA seasons but expanded his range and has made 77 this season, which ranks second on the team behind shooting guard Bojan Bogdanovic (85). Brooklyn repeatedly suffers defensive breakdowns and allowed 100 or more points in each of the past 21 games.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (30-14): Rumors are circulating that the New York Knicks offered a deal in which forward Carmelo Anthony would head to Cleveland for forward Kevin Love and that the Cavaliers turned it down. The timing was interesting as James said the team needed to make some moves to improve its title quest earlier this week and Anthony happens to be a close friend of James. "I have no reaction," James told reporters when quizzed about the situation. "We got 14 guys in here. We need to be ready every night. Who we got in here we gotta play. We can't play fantasy basketball."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers won the first two meetings this season and won the past seven matchups in Cleveland.

2. Brooklyn PG Joe Harris (ankle) is questionable after missing the previous three games.

3. Cleveland allowed an average of 119.3 points during the three-game skid.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 114, Nets 89