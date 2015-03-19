James moves inside, orchestrates Cavs’ win over Nets

CLEVELAND -- One of the few remaining criticisms of LeBron James is his typical unwillingness to play in the post. When he went inside during the second quarter Wednesday night, it changed the entire complexion and outcome of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 117-92 victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

James collected all seven of his assists in the second quarter and the Cavaliers bench helped rally them out of an early hole to win their 14th consecutive game at home. It is their longest home winning streak since they won 16 straight during the 2008-09 season.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love returned from a two-game absence with 10 points and 11 rebounds and James had 16 points and seven assists, but it was the timing of the seven assists that stuck with Nets coach Lionel Hollins.

“They went small and destroyed us with their quickness, athleticism and shooting. That was the ballgame,” Hollins said. “LeBron went in the post. We tried to help a few times and he threw it out and they made 3s.”

Guard J.R. Smith scored 14 of his 17 points and guard Iman Shumpert had eight of his 10 in the second quarter. Those two combined for six of the Cavaliers’ seven 3-pointers in the quarter when they outscored the Nets 36-21. And it all started with James.

“There’s going to be games where I need to have big games offensively,” James said. “But tonight was one of those games where everyone being involved was more important. You want that but sometimes it doesn’t work out that way.”

Added Hollins: “He wasn’t the man. It was the guys making the shots. He set them up. He was the orchestrator.”

The Nets forced six turnovers within the game’s first five minutes, allowing them to race out to a 22-9 lead. They made nine of their first 14 shots, but shot just 41 percent the rest of the night. The Cavaliers scored 30 of the game’s next 38 points following the Nets’ hot start and the game was essentially over by halftime.

Cavs coach David Blatt rested all of his starters except James in the fourth quarter. Blatt credited his bench for swinging the game’s momentum early.

“Their energy and their intensity defensively really got us into the game,” he said. “That’s a great sign. Over the course of the year and certainly going forward you know you’re going to need those guys. For a good period of time they’ve been coming through for us, but tonight I thought they were the story and they really changed the game for us.”

Guard Kyrie Irving had 12 points and 10 assists and forward Tristan Thompson had 10 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Cavs, who made 15 3-pointers and placed seven scorers in double figures.

Love sat the last two games and felt a big difference in his return, although the blowout kept all of the Cavs’ starters except James under 30 minutes.

“I felt really good,” Love said. “As a team we were a little rusty in that first quarter, but we picked it up the rest of the way.”

Guard Deron Williams had 20 points and six assists, while guards Bojan Bogdanovic and Jarrett Jack had 12 points and 10 points off the bench, respectively, for the Nets. Brook Lopez added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Nets have dropped six of their last eight and are in a freefall in the East. They have slipped to 11th in the conference and are running out of time to make a late playoff push.

“All these games are huge games for us,” Williams said. “I hope we realize that.”

NOTES: The Nets entered the game having won two straight after they lost five in a row to drop to 11th in the East. ... Nets rookie G Markel Brown couldn’t get off the bench most of the season but was averaging 6.1 points and 4.2 rebounds since entering the starting lineup 12 games ago. ... Cavaliers F Kevin Love was adamant Wednesday that his recent two-game break was not injury related even though he conceded his back tightened up during last Thursday’s win in San Antonio. “Me resting had nothing to do with my back,” he said. “Just rest. Coach approached me, knew I was playing heavy minutes, just came to me and asked if I would sit a game or two. That’s all it was.”