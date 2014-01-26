Preview: Nets at Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets are on a role and have their sights set on the top of the Atlantic Division, but the game might be secondary to some players when they visit the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, who served as the captain for Boston for over a decade, will make their return for the first time since being traded over the summer. Current captain Rajon Rondo is one of the few familiar faces left from the Pierce-Garnett glory years.

Pierce and Garnett left to chase another ring together with Brooklyn and it finally appears as though the team may have what it takes to make a run at the Eastern Conference elite with nine wins in the last 10 games. The Celtics are losers of 13 of their last 15 but fans are expected to pack the arena on Sunday while the team pays tribute to the two former franchise cornerstones. “I just know that the emotions will probably be high, just because of the success that we had while we were in Boston,” Garnett told reporters. “We had some really good years there, some really promising years. I think it’s going to be forever, we’re embedded in it.”

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, YES (Brooklyn), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE NETS (19-22): Brooklyn picked up its fourth straight win with a 107-106 triumph over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday and unveiled a new weapon in Mirza Teletovic, who posted a career-high 34 points and buried seven 3-pointers. Teletovic’s emergence could take some pressure off Pierce, who is averaging a career-low 12.9 points in his first season with the Nets. “It’s going to be a lot of emotions,” Pierce told reporters of his return to Boston. “You play your whole life there, you win a championship there, I mean, being the first time back … It’s going to be special. I don’t know how I’ll react, what emotions are going to be going through my head.”

ABOUT THE CELTICS (15-30): Boston was thumped 101-83 on Friday by an Oklahoma City squad that was without Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook and is still monitoring Rondo’s minutes. The former All-Star sat out Wednesday’s win over Washington as a precaution and was limited to 22 minutes on Friday but is expected to be in the lineup against his former teammates. The Celtics are expected to be without fellow guards Avery Bradley (ankle) and Jerryd Bayless (toe), leaving Phil Pressey as the backup point guard and Jeff Green as the shooting guard in a bigger starting unit.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics F Jared Sullinger dislocated his right index finger on Friday but is expected to play on Sunday.

2. Garnett (10 points, 11 rebounds) posted his second double-double of the season on Friday.

3. Brooklyn took the first meeting at home 104-96 on Dec. 10 despite just four points from Pierce.

PREDICTION: Nets 102, Celtics 94