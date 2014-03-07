Preview: Nets at Celtics

It took the Brooklyn Nets 59 games to get over .500 for the first time this season and now, starting with Friday’s visit to Boston, they know this is no time to rest on their laurels. Brooklyn has won four straight, six of eight and is 20-8 in 2014, moving to within three games of a home court playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. “This is the Nets team I envisioned from the start of the season,” Paul Pierce told the New York Post. “We’re a tough team to match up with for anybody.”

Conversely, the Celtics appear to be in free-fall mode of late, dropping their last two games and eight of their last 10 to fall to seven games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the East. Boston was roasted at home by Golden State on Wednesday, falling by 20 points and leaving coach Brad Stevens struggling to explain what he perceived as a lack of effort. “Well,” a careful Stevens told the Boston Herald, “I did not think our energy was an A-plus, let’s put it that way.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), CSN (Boston)

ABOUT THE NETS (30-29): Brooklyn’s latest win, a 103-94 decision over visiting Memphis on Wednesday, was its second straight in which it never trailed. “The guys played great,” coach Jason Kidd told the Post, adding, “I thought the energy in the last two games was kind of like a playoff-type situation.” Kidd noted his team’s 96-80 win over Chicago on Monday featured 19 steals to mark the franchise’s most since nabbing 20 against Indiana in March 1989. Forward Kevin Garnett (back) missed his third straight game Wednesday and is considered questionable for Friday’s tilt with his former team.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (20-41): With its playoff chances slim-to-none, Boston’s focus is on playing with character and showing improvement as the team looks to build for the future. “At the end of the day, your DNA should be to play the next game as well as you possibly can,” Stevens told reporters recently. “We’ve just got to continue to have the right attitude (and) compete.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets have bested Boston in three straight meetings and are 5-1 against the Celtics since moving to Brooklyn.

2. Nets C Jason Collins played a season-high 17 minutes Wednesday, tallying an assist, a rebound and a steal against Memphis in his first game since signing a second 10-day contract with the team.

3. Brooklyn rookie F Mason Plumlee has started three straight games in place of Garnett, averaging five points and 5.7 rebounds in 16 minutes during that span.

PREDICTION: Nets 114, Celtics 100