Preview: Nets at Celtics

In terms of star power, the Boston Celtics have Rajon Rondo and not much else. Their one and only big name is hoping to be on the big stage when the Celtics open their season at home Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Rondo, who is rehabbing from a broken hand, told reporters Monday that he has a “79 percent” chance of playing in the opener, when Boston takes on a team with which it has loads of recent history.

The rivalry between the old Atlantic Division foes was spiced up after the major trade that sent Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Nets in 2013, but Pierce has moved on and Garnett is part of a veteran roster that some have written off after it was ousted in the Eastern Conference semifinals. “Whether someone puts you in a poll, or in an article as winning or not, I can’t really say what I want to say, but you have to take that like a grain of salt and continue to move on,” Garnett told reporters Monday. Garnett was notably benched late in games during the playoffs by last season’s head coach Jason Kidd, who left for Milwaukee and has been replaced by Lionel Hollins.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE NETS (2013-14: 44-38): As Garnett enters his 20th season with the same fire that has defined his remarkable career, Brooklyn awaits the return of another critical big man in Brook Lopez, who is sidelined with right foot sprain. Lopez, whose season was cut short last December due to an injury to the same foot, participated in non-contact drills in practice on Monday and is questionable for the opener. Mason Plumlee performed admirably in Lopez’s place last season as a rookie and will be called upon to spell his injured teammate, who has missed 134 games over the last three seasons.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (2013-14: 25-57): With Rondo working his way back, rookie guard Marcus Smart figures to get plenty of action early on. The No. 6 overall pick finished his preseason slate on a strong note with an average of 14.5 points over his last two games and 2.4 steals in the eight-game schedule, demonstrating an aggressive defensive game that will pair well with Rondo - who once led the league in steals - and defensive standout Avery Bradley. Becoming an elite defensive unit has been made a priority by head coach Brad Stevens after the Celtics fell apart down the stretch in 2013-14, giving up at least 100 points in 21 of their last 29 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics second-year C Kelly Olynyk averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds over the final eight games of his rookie season.

2. Plumlee averaged 17.5 points and 14 rebounds in 29.5 minutes over his final two preseason games.

3. Hollins was 196-155 in his last coaching stint with Memphis from 2008-13, including a 56-26 record and a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2013.

PREDICTION: Celtics 98, Nets 95