Preview: Nets at Celtics

Brooklyn seeks its first three-game winning streak of the season when it visits Boston for a day-after-Christmas matinee. The Nets have won two in a row five times in 2014-15, gaining their latest two-game run with a 102-96 victory over Denver at home on Tuesday. Joe Johnson had 27 points, Mason Plumlee added 19 and 13 rebounds and Jarrett Jack finished with 17 points in his second straight start in place of Deron Williams, who has been hampered by a calf injury.

The Celtics picked up their first three-game win streak of the season last week before dropping both legs of a two-game trip to Florida, including a 100-95 loss at Orlando on Tuesday in which they could not recover from a nine-point first quarter. Tyler Zeller continued his solid production of late with 22 points and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes as Boston fell to 1-2 since trading away Rajon Rondo. The Celtics got eight players in double figures in a 121-105 win over the Nets in the season opener for both teams Oct. 29, which still matches their best offensive output of the season in a non-overtime affair.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE NETS (12-15): Jack has averaged 16 points and nine assists in two games while filling in for Williams, who remains day-to-day. Brooklyn got one key injured player back in the win over the Nuggets as center Brook Lopez was able to log eight minutes after missing eight games with a back injury. Plumlee has posted four double-doubles in Lopez’s absence while averaging 16.9 points on 70.4 percent shooting, and may hold down the starting job for the time being.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (10-16): As evidenced by its nine-point first quarter and 35-point fourth quarter at Orlando, Boston has been incredibly erratic this season. The primary culprit may be forward Jared Sullinger, who was benched in the second half at Orlando after an 0-for-5 showing in the first and left without speaking with reporters. With Brandan Wright now in the fold and Zeller and Kelly Olynyk providing consistent support, Sullinger’s recent woes - which includes a recent stretch in which he went 4-for-26 - stick out like a sore thumb and could make him a playing-time casualty in a crowded frontline picture.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Zeller is averaging 13.1 points in 13 starts after posting a 6.3 mark in 13 games off the bench.

2. Johnson has drilled 10-of-18 3-pointers while averaging 23 points over a three-game surge.

3. Olynyk is averaging 18.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Celtics 101, Nets 100