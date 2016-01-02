Preview: Nets at Celtics

The Boston Celtics ended 2015 on a sour note, but it was a positive year overall for an up-and-coming squad. The Celtics will try to continue their climb up the Eastern Conference ladder in 2016, beginning with the opener of a home-and-home set with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at TD Garden.

After winning four in a row, Boston dropped a 112-104 decision to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in Kobe Bryant’s final trip to the Garden. The setback left the Celtics with a 47-38 mark in the calendar year, up from 23-57 in 2014. The Nets have dropped eight of 10 after a 100-93 loss at Orlando the same night, blowing a late lead to sink to 3-13 on the road. Brook Lopez continued his outstanding play with 24 points and 15 rebounds but just two other Brooklyn players scored in double figures and the Nets’ fourth-quarter woes continued; they score a league-low 23 points per game in the final 12 minutes.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE NETS (9-23): Lopez is pushing for his second All-Star appearance in the last four seasons, producing five double-doubles in his last six games. He had another (23 points, 10 rebounds) in a 111-101 win over Boston at home on Nov. 22, which also came on the back end of a home-and-home. While Lopez continues to control the interior, the Nets remain a woeful team from the perimeter, shooting 3-of-20 from beyond the arc against Orlando to fall to 32.1 percent for the season, tied for 27th in the NBA.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (18-14): Evan Turner enters 2016 on a roll after averaging 17.3 points in 26.7 minutes over the final three games of December, including a season high-tying 20 versus the Lakers. He has also shined at home, with averages of 10.4 points on 45.3 percent shooting, compared to 8.7 on 40.2 percent on the road. After this one, Boston plays nine of its next 14 on the road, which is probably a good thing for a team that is 16-6 away from home since last season’s stretch run.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets had a 49-35 rebounding advantage in the previous meeting.

2. Boston’s starting frontline of C Jared Sullinger, F Amir Johnson and F Jae Crowder combined for 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting against the Lakers.

3. Brooklyn SF Joe Johnson has been held below 10 points in three straight games - tied for a season high - while shooting 25 percent.

PREDICTION: Celtics 109, Nets 100