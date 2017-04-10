Preview: Nets at Celtics

The Boston Celtics will try to keep alive their slim chances at the top seed in the Eastern Conference when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The Celtics are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers - who own the tiebreaker - with two to play following a 121-114 win at Charlotte on Sunday.

Isaiah Thomas scored 32 points as Boston lost a 19-point lead in the second half before holding on to stop a two-game slide. "Coach even said in the huddle, 'Don't think there's not going to be playoff games like that. Just figure out a way to win,'" Thomas told reporters. The All-Star guard has been Boston's high scorer in two of the team's three victories over Brooklyn this season, but was absent when the Celtics won 98-95 at the Barclays Center last month. The Nets clinched the worst record in the NBA but won four of their last five to reach the 20-win mark, a goal that seemed unlikely when they ended February at 9-49.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE NETS (20-60): Brooklyn's 11-11 stretch has given the players some confidence it can close out teams, as it did when it rallied to steal the win over the Bulls. "Even though we have lost a lot of games this year, we have played in a lot of close games," guard Caris LeVert told reporters. "I think we played very smart down the stretch. It obviously showed on both ends of the court." LeVert and guard Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points apiece in the win while forward Rondae-Hollis Jefferson finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (51-29): Boston has given up at least 114 points in three straight games and in four of its last five as defense remains a concern with the playoffs on the horizon. Defensive stopper Avery Bradley stepped up offensively with 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter at Charlotte, picking up the pieces from a pair of games in which he was a combined 7-of-27 from the floor. "We need Avery to make shots," coach Brad Stevens told the media of his shooting guard, who is averaging 18.3 points and seven rebounds against Brooklyn this season. "We need Avery to be great."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets C Brook Lopez needs 22 points to pass Buck Williams (10,440) and become Brooklyn's all-time leading scorer.

2. Celtics C Kelly Olynyk started in place of F Amir Johnson (illness) on Saturday and recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds.

3. Brooklyn PG Jeremy Lin is averaging 18.8 points while shooting 11-for-19 from 3-point range over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Celtics 112, Nets 105