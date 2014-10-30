Celtics 121, Nets 105: Kelly Olynyk led eight players in double figures with 19 points and Rajon Rondo had 13 points and 12 assists as host Boston coasted past Brooklyn in the season-opener for both teams.

Jeff Green scored 17 points, Avery Bradley had 15 and Jared Sullinger chipped in 13 for the Celtics, who shot 55.7 percent from the floor. Marcus Smart, Marcus Thornton and Evan Turner had 10 points apiece off the bench.

Mirza Teletovic led the Nets with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3-point distance. Deron Williams and Joe Johnson scored 19 points apiece and Kevin Garnett began his 20th NBA season with 10 points and six rebounds for Brooklyn, which committed 20 turnovers in head coach Lionel Hollins’ debut with the team.

Rondo assisted on Bradley’s 3-pointer less than two minutes in to give the Celtics the lead for good and Olynyk scored nine straight Boston points to make it 24-13 late in the first. The Celtics closed the first half on a 10-0 run and shot 61.4 percent in the first 24 minutes to go up 67-41.

The Nets scored the first five points of the third quarter and got within 19 on Williams’ jumper with 7:48 left in the third before Rondo scored nine points in less than two minutes, capped by a banked 3-pointer to make it 84-60 midway through the period. Olynyk’s buzzer-beater pushed the advantage to 101-72 entering the fourth and Boston led by at least 15 throughout the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rondo, who played in just 30 games last season after returning from an ACL tear, returned from a broken hand to go 6-of-9 from the floor and finish three rebounds shy of a triple-double. ... Hollins was whistled for a technical foul late in the first half and Garnett picked up another with less than four minutes remaining in the game when he mixed it up with Olynyk. ... Brooklyn C Brook Lopez was inactive due to a sprained foot.