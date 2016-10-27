Turner helps Pacers win opener in OT

INDIANAPOLIS -- Myles Turner had 30 points and 16 rebounds, including a crucial 3-pointer with 1:21 remaining in overtime, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 130-121 season-opening victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Paul George, who finished with 25 points, added a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left in overtime, pushing the Indiana lead to 125-118.

The Pacers, who were 1-7 in overtime games last season, defeated Dallas for a fifth consecutive time. The Mavericks were 8-4 in overtime during 2015-2016.

Jeff Teague added 20 points and Monta Ellis 19 for the Pacers.

Deron Williams led Dallas with 25 points and Dirk Nowitzki and J.J, Barea each scored 22.

Related Coverage Preview: Nets at Celtics

A Teague free throw with 13 seconds left in regulation gave Indiana a 115-112 lead, but Harrison Barnes' 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds on the clock tied it at 115 and forced overtime. Turner had a shot from the top of the key just ahead of the final buzzer, but it was long.

Barnes' game-tying basket was Dallas' 17th 3-pointer to that point. The Mavericks finished with 18 treys.

Barea's 3-pointer with 8:06 remaining gave the Mavericks a 97-96 lead, capping a 16-4 run.

Nowitzki's 3-pointer with 10:32 to go in regulation sliced Indiana's advantage to 94-90 and prompted a Pacers timeout. At that point, Dallas had 14 made 3-pointers.

A Seth Curry layup pulled the Mavericks within 94-92 and another Curry layup tied it at 94.

A Wes Matthews 3-pointer with 6:53 remaining in the third quarter cut the Pacers' lead to 72-70, but with Turner active at each end, Indiana extended its lead to 94-85 with 12 minutes to play.

Thanks to 12 points from Turner and 10 each from George and Teague in the first half, the Pacers shot 50 percent from the field (24 of 48) and outrebounded the Mavericks 28-24 on their way to a 59-52 lead though 24 minutes.

Williams (13), Barea (13) and Nowitzki (10) combined for 36 first-half points to keep the Mavericks within striking despite shooting only 42 percent from the field (21 of 50).

Dallas made 8 of 21 shots from 3-point range before halftime (38.1 percent), five more made 3s than Indiana.

The Pacers made their first four shots to open the game for a quick 8-0, but Dallas did not allow Indiana to pull away.

NOTES: Mavericks G Devin Harris (big right toe injury) did not make the trip to Indiana ... Dallas rookie C A.J. Hammons, who played college basketball 65 miles away at Purdue, also was inactive on a night the Pacers offered special ticket pricing for Purdue fans .. Dallas was 2-5 in the preseason and Indiana was 3-3 ... The game marked the first regular-season appearance as Pacers for F Thaddeus Young, who was acquired in July in a trade with Brooklyn, and for G Jeff Teague, who was acquired in July in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks ... Indiana swept the two-game series season against Dallas in each of the past two seasons and has five consecutive victories against the Mavericks ... Dallas has not won in Indianapolis since Feb. 12, 2014 ... Last season, the Pacers defeated the Mavericks by 26 points in Bankers Life, Indiana's largest margin of victory in the 36 years of the series.