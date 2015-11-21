Celtics rout Nets

EditorsNote: updates seventh graph

BOSTON -- Avery Bradley has plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, especially his play in November.

Bradley, who in his sixth season is the longest tenured member of the Boston Celtics, is starting to show his age -- in a good way. The 24-year-old guard scored 18 or more points in each of his last three games and is averaging an even 20 points per game during that stretch.

“I‘m just being aggressive, trying to make the right play,” Bradley said after scoring a game high 21 points, his fourth double-digit outing in as many games, to power Boston in a 120-95 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at TD Garden.

Bradley is averaging 14.3 points in seven games in November and has topped the 20-point plateau three times. He now has five outings with 18 points or more this month.

“He’s a good player, whether he starts or comes off the bench,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of Bradley, who started in Boston’s first six games but has entered as a reserve ever since. “He’s in a nice groove now.”

Boston forward Jae Crowder scored 19 points and guard Isaiah Thomas contributed 18 points and nine assists. Forward Evan Turner totaled 12 points and forward David Lee added 11 for the Celtics (7-5), who shot 58.6 percent from the field (51 of 87) and tallied 68 points in the paint.

”When you talk about 68 points in the paint and not posting up, that’s pretty amazing,“ Nets coach Lionel Hollins said.”

Brooklyn forward Thaddeus Young registered a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists and center Brook Lopez kicked in 14 points and seven points.

Nets guard Jarrett Jack scored 11 points but turned the ball over seven times, contributing most of his team’s 19 giveaways.

“That was probably the main thing we talked about before the game,” Brooklyn guard Joe Johnson, who had three points. “You can’t turn (it over). This team is probably No. 1 in the NBA in forcing turnovers. We played right into their hand.”

Forward Rondae Hollis Jefferson had 13 points and 11 boards and guard Shane Larkin added 10 points off the bench for the Nets (2-11), who have dropped four of six since opening the season with a seven-game skid.

“It shouldn’t take this long for something to get under your skin,” Johnson said.

Boston enjoyed its best second quarter of the season, scoring 43 points to take a 66-42 halftime lead. The Celtics eclipsed a 32-point performance in the second quarter against Washington on Nov. 6.

Lee infused life into the offense from the outset, scoring all 11 of his points on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor in the first 5:35 of the second quarter to help Boston build a double-digit lead.

Thomas made four straight 3-pointers to help extend the Celtics’ lead to 24.

“We just made shots, we were really finding each other, we were really moving the ball,” Stevens said. “It was really the one quarter we really outplayed them and it was a little bit unique.”

Brooklyn trailed by as many as 30 points in the second half. The Nets’ biggest lead was four in the first quarter and they were last tied at 15 before the Celtics used an 8-4 run to end the quarter up 23-19.

“After the first quarter -- really even in the first quarter -- we just played to their strengths a lot,” Lopez said. “We turned the ball over, unforced turnovers, and got it in the open court and got the looks they wanted. We didn’t really have much weak-side help tonight ... and they got a lot of easy looks around the rim.”

NOTES: Boston guard Marcus Smart left Friday’s game with a bruised left knee and did not return. He will undergo an MRI on Saturday. ... Celtics coach Brad Stevens downplayed the notion that was added significance to Friday’s game due to Boston’s possession of the struggling Nets’ first-round draft pick this season. ”It doesn’t factor into the coaches’ (and) players’ (mindset),“ Stevens said. ”You just have to focus on who you’re playing against and try to play well.“ ... Boston ranked first in the league in points off turnovers entering the game with 23.6. ... Brooklyn is nearing the end of a season-opening stretch in which it has played 11 of 16 games on the road. ... The Nets and Celtics conclude their home-and-home set on Sunday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. We definitely have to bounce back off this because we play them again in a couple days,” Brooklyn center Brook Lopez said.