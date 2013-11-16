Preview: Nets at Clippers

The high-scoring Los Angeles Clippers will go for their fourth straight win when when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Los Angeles leads the league with an average of 110 points and has scored at least 107 over its winning streak, including a 111-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Nets likely will be without Deron Williams after the point guard sprained his right ankle early Friday in a 100-98 overtime win at Phoenix.

The Clippers have won six of eight since losing their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, including all four home games. The offense has needed to be explosive, considering the defense is allowing an average of 106 points, second worst in the league. That should be good news for Brooklyn, which hit the century mark for the third time this season in beating the Suns for its first road win in five tries.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE NETS (3-5): Joe Johnson gave Brooklyn a much-needed victory, hitting the tying shot late in regulation and then nailing the game-winning layup in overtime against Phoenix. He finished with 13 points and has now scored in double figures in five straight games. Center Brook Lopez can top that, collecting at least 13 points in every game this season.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (6-3): Blake Griffin is shooting a career-best 57.1 percent from the field in the early going while averaging a team-high 22.1 points. Chris Paul is running away with the league’s assist lead (12.8), averaging nearly three more than the nearest player. Center DeAndre Jordan is third in the NBA with an average of 12.9 rebounds, 4.6 more than any other season in his six-year career.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Despite their high-scoring offense, a Los Angeles player has only had a game-high score in two of the Clippers’ nine games.

2. Lopez has made 17-of-18 free throws over the past three games.

3. The teams have split their two meetings in each of the previous two seasons.

PREDICTION: Clippers 107, Nets 98