Preview: Nets at Clippers

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to get out into the open floor and run a little more since waiving Joe Johnson, and so far the results have been solid. The Nets will try to pick up a third straight victory when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Brooklyn reached a buyout agreement with Johnson last week to continue a planned roster reshuffling that the new front office hopes will get it back in postseason position sooner rather than later. The Nets moved Bojan Bogdanovic into the starting lineup to replace Johnson and rolled over the rapidly fading Phoenix Suns on Thursday before securing a more impressive victory with a 98-96 triumph at the Utah Jazz on Saturday that bumped their record to 2-1 on the current nine-game road trip. The Clippers are no strangers to lengthy road trips, having to abandon Staples Center annually for award shows, but are enjoying a stretch with seven of eight in their home building. Los Angeles got 40 points and 13 assists from Chris Paul on Friday to win the lone road game in that stretch at Sacramento on Friday and will need to avoid looking past Brooklyn with Oklahoma City coming to town on Wednesday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE NETS (17-42): Brooklyn will at least get to spend a few days in one city with another game in the same building against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, but so far the road trip has not seemed to negatively affect the team’s effort. The Nets held a 23-12 advantage in fast-break points against the Jazz while forcing 21 turnovers. Reserve guard Markel Brown, who also stands to see an increase in minutes with Johnson off the roster, grabbed three of the team’s 12 steals in 18 minutes off the bench after chipping in 16 points in Thursday’s victory over Phoenix.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (38-20): Los Angeles was thoroughly disappointed in its effort in an 87-81 home loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday but looked like a different team in Sacramento. “I don’t think they like to lose,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters of his players. “I don’t think it’s harder than that. It’s nothing I’m doing. It’s a very competitive group. They like each other. They play together. … They certainly didn’t like losing the game the other night.” One big difference was the play of newcomer Jeff Green, who struggled to six points on 3-of-10 shooting against the Nuggets but exploded for 22 points on 9-of-13 against the Kings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Paul has recorded a double-double in three straight games and five of the last six.

2. Nets F Thaddeus Young is averaging 19.5 points on 18-of-27 shooting in the last two games.

3. Paul had 15 points and 14 assists as Los Angeles claimed a 105-100 victory in Brooklyn on Dec. 12.

PREDICTION: Clippers 120, Nets 105