Clippers start key stretch with win over Nets

LOS ANGELES -- March Madness begins in earnest Wednesday for the Los Angeles Clippers.

That is when they start a sequence of games against some of the NBA’s elite, tipping off with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first of three meetings during the month.

On Monday, though, the Clippers were stretched for three quarters against the Brooklyn Nets, the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference. Los Angeles finally was able to overcome a gritty effort by Brooklyn with a solid fourth quarter.

Guard Jamal Crawford came off the bench to score 26 points, leading the Clippers to a 105-95 victory at Staples Center.

”I think different guys at different times step up and they kind of jolt our team,“ said Crawford, who made 10 of 17 shots from the floor and three of four 3-point attempts. Crawford also passed former Net Buck Williams for No. 90 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. ”We’ve seen it all year long whether it’s J.J. (Redick) or Blake (Griffin), Chris (Paul) or D.J. (DeAndre Jordan) or Wes (Johnson) hitting a 3.

“Whoever it might be, we try to use those things and dial them up to turn those two or three points into 15.”

Crawford scored 11 of his 14 second-half points in the fourth quarter as the Clippers (39-20) pulled away and defeated the Nets for the fifth consecutive time at home. They also swept the season series, as they earned a 105-100 win on Dec. 12 at Brooklyn.

Paul had 23 points, 12 assists and six rebounds, while Redick added 19 points for the Clippers. Jordan finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Center Brook Lopez collected 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who failed in their attempt to win three in a row for the first time this season. Brooklyn (17-43) opened its current nine-game road trip with victories over the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns before falling short against Los Angeles.

Brooklyn forward Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 19 points and six rebounds, while guard Wayne Ellington had 13 points.

An 18-7 surge to open the final period allowed the Clippers to create some breathing room after they failed to shake the Nets for the first three quarters. Crawford buried a jumper to end the third to tie the score at 79, then helped spark the Clippers in the fourth during the decisive span.

“They made a run in the last couple of minutes. We had a problem with their pick-and-roll,” Bogdanovic said.

Defense also played a factor.

“I think we picked up our defensive intensity,” said Paul, who scored 14 points in the second half, 10 of those in the third quarter. “We started getting stops and then executing. We got to the line, D.J. starting catching lobs, and I got a few layups, which opened it up a little bit.”

In the first half, there were nine lead changes and 12 ties as the Clippers surged ahead 52-46 at the break. Both clubs struggled offensively in the second quarter, with Los Angeles shooting 38.9 percent to 28 percent for Brooklyn. The Clippers completed the half shooting 42.9 percent to 37 percent for the Nets.

For the game, the Clippers hit 49.4 percent of their shots to 41.6 percent for the Nets.

“As a complete unit, I think we could have done a better job at the pick-and-roll, especially at the end,” Lopez said. “I have to realize that it is my responsibility to communicate, be the eyes for the team and step up when the ball is coming off the attack.”

Los Angeles starting forward Luc Mbah a Moute left the game with 3:56 left in the second quarter due to a lacerated left eyelid, and he did not return. Mbah a Moute finished with two points and four rebounds in nine minutes. He is questionable for the Oklahoma City contest.

Clippers forward Paul Pierce returned after missing a game due to a family matter. Pierce had eight points and five boards in 22 minutes.

NOTES: Injured backup PG Austin Rivers, who has missed 10 games with a broken left hand, is expected to return Wednesday when the Clippers host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Coach Doc Rivers, though, wouldn’t commit to his son being back in the lineup for the showdown between the Western Conference’s No. 3 and 4 clubs. “I think we’re going to wait until (Tuesday) and see how he looks,” Doc Rivers said. ... Brooklyn fell to 8-18 against Western Conference teams. The Nets are 3-6 against the Pacific Division but winless against the Clippers (0-2), Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) and Golden State Warriors (0-2). They face the Lakers on Tuesday. ... Brooklyn leads the all-time series 47-38 but is 14-29 against the Clippers in Los Angeles.