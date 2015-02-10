Preview: Nets at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies look to continue their winning ways when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The Grizzlies have won nine of their last 10 — including an impressive 94-88 victory over the red-hot Atlanta Hawks on Sunday — to open up a three-game lead over the Houston Rockets atop the Southwest Division standings. Memphis has reeled off six straight wins at home and hopes to sweep the season series with the Nets following its 103-92 triumph in the last meeting Jan. 14.

Brooklyn has started its stretch of eight straight road games with back-to-back losses following a 103-97 setback to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. The Nets have dropped five of their last six away from home and have fallen behind the Miami Heat in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn has lost five of its last seven to Western Conference opponents and hopes to get back on track by beating the Grizzlies for the third time in its last four tries.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE NETS (21-30): Jarrett Jack scored 26 points and dished out eight assists in the loss to Milwaukee after being limited to 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting in his previous game. Joe Johnson added 19 points and six helpers while Mason Plumlee tallied 13 points and eight boards. Deron Williams, who was battling an illness, was held scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting in 23 minutes of play and committed four of Brooklyn’s 16 turnovers Monday.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (38-13): Mike Conley scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and dished out six assists as Memphis went 19-of-21 from the foul line in the win over the Hawks. Marc Gasol added 16 points and 10 rebounds while Zach Randolph collected 11 points and 15 boards for his 30th double-double of the season. “I‘m really proud of these guys,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger told reporters. “It’s a happy locker room and they’re all fired up.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies have won six straight against Eastern Conference opponents.

2. Memphis has held eight of its last 10 opponents to 90 points or less.

3. The Nets have won two of the last three meetings in Memphis.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 97, Nets 88