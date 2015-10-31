Preview: Nets at Grizzlies

A brutal opening stretch figured to test the Brooklyn Nets early on, and so far they have received failing grades. Hours after a blowout loss in San Antonio, the Nets continue their difficult slate with a visit to Memphis on Saturday, one of 11 road games in the first 16 overall for Lionel Hollins’ squad.

Brooklyn was outrebounded 56-32 and outscored in the second half 60-28 in a 102-75 setback Friday night, receiving two points from Joe Johnson. The Grizzlies have been all over the map early on, following up a 30-point loss in the season opener against Cleveland on Wednesday with a well-earned 112-103 victory at Indiana the following night. “Last night we got our butt whipped, so guys came out with a lot more energy in this game,” Zach Randolph told reporters afterward. “We stuck with it, we stuck to our defense, guys hit shots. It was a good team win.” Randolph averaged 19.5 points on 60.7 percent shooting and 11 rebounds as Memphis took both meetings last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE NETS (0-2): One of the positives in the early going is the play of rookie swingman Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who will become more of a factor if guys like Johnson and Sergey Karasev (two points in two games) continue to provide little offensive punch. Hollis-Jefferson had 10 points, four rebounds and two blocks off the bench against the Spurs and he is shooting 9-of-13 from the floor on the season. The Nets have been outscored 62-33 in the third quarter through the first two games.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (1-1): Memphis coach Dave Joerger has already tinkered with his rotation, and it seemed to pay dividends from the season-opening ugly loss against Cleveland to the win at Indiana. Tony Allen jumped into the starting lineup in place of Jeff Green and provided four steals and seven rebounds in 22 minutes, while Green was 5-of-6 from the floor off the bench. Allen’s presence alone means plenty to the squad; the Grizzlies were 46-17 when he played last season and just 9-10 when he did not.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets PG Jarrett Jack returned Friday from a hamstring injury to score 12 points in his season debut.

2. Memphis’ bench was 18-of-27 from the floor against Indiana.

3. Brooklyn was 6-13 in the second game of back-to-back sets last season.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 97, Nets 84