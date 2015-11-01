Conley leads Grizzlies over Nets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Mike Conley wanted to eliminate any chance of a Brooklyn Nets rally, so the Memphis Grizzlies point guard stepped up late in the fourth quarter by stepping back.

With Brooklyn having trimmed a 16-point Grizzlies lead to eight points (92-84), Conley connected on a step-back 3-pointer with 2:40 to go and followed moments later with a floater to give Memphis a 97-87 lead and some breathing room en route to 101-91 victory on Saturday night at the FedExForum.

Conley finished with 22 points to lead the Grizzlies and forward Zach Randolph posted his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

But it was Conley, who was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc, who provided the late -- and necessary -- shot of momentum.

“Things easily could have turned had we not made those plays at the end of the game,” Conley said. “For that starting group to come back in and finish the game out was huge. I was happy with way we finished.”

Conley wasn’t disappointed with the way the Grizzlies began, either. Memphis made 10 of 18 shots from the field in the first quarter, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies finished with season-best nine 3-pointers, or as many as they made in their first two games. Two of Conley’s came in the closing six minutes.

”We made some shots,“ Conley said. ”When we’re making shots from the outside, I think we’re a tough team to beat. The league knows that. We’ve just got to find more consistency.

Related Coverage Preview: Nets at Grizzlies

“It always helps to hit a few early, to see the ball go in. It helps with allowing our big guys more room to play. Then the defense has to pick and choose. Do they want to help in the post or stay out on the shooter.”

Conley added eight assists for the Grizzlies, who begin a season-long, five-game Western Conference road trip on Monday at Golden State. Teammate Courtney Lee scored 15 points.

The Nets (0-3) were led by forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 19 points off the bench. Brooklyn reserves scored 40 points.

“We had some difficulties stopping some of their stuff,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said. “They went inside a lot and took advantage, but I thought we scrambled. I think in the fourth quarter we had only four points with seven minutes in the quarter to go, then, all of a sudden, we turned it on and starting making some plays. We turned it around.”

Until Conley intervened.

”He really turned it on there down the stretch,“ Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. ”We said we wanted to push it to (a) 15(-point lead) and he came out and made a big shot then he got another shot in the the corner.

“I liked his assertiveness -- eight assists and one turnover. There is still more in front of him. He can still be better.”

The loss was the third straight double-digit defeat suffered by the Nets, who dropped their home opener by 15 points to the Chicago Bulls and their road opener by 27 points to San Antonio on Friday.

The Nets lost despite shooting 48 percent from the field and scoring 56 points in the paint.

“I think everybody is pretty much frustrated at this point,” Nets forward Joe Johnson said. “But we have to keep working, just keep going hard on both ends of the floor. It will come together.”

Ahead by 11 at the half, the Grizzlies extended their lead to 15 points in the third quarter behind Randolph, who had seven points and six rebounds in the quarter to reach his double-double withe 13 points and 11 rebounds.

After taking an early 4-2 lead on a 19-foot shot by Marc Gasol, the Grizzlies never trailed the remainder of the game.

Memphis built its largest lead of the first half (11 points) late in the second quarter, despite lackluster shooting in the quarter. The Grizzlies shot 55.6 percent in the first quarter but 38 percent (8 of 21) in the second.

The Grizzlies used 16 free throws and four 3-pointers to maintain their lead. Brooklyn was 0 of 6 from beyond the arc and made only 9 of 14 free throws.

For the game, Memphis made 24 of 28 free throws and grabbed 11 offensive rebounds.

“It’ll be tough for us to win the 3-point battle every night, so where do you make that difference?” Joerger said. “For us, it’s offensive rebounds, it’s turnovers and free-throw attempts. If we can win those three categories, it’s a big deal for us.”

NOTES: The Grizzlies lost by 30 to Cleveland in their home opener on Wednesday but rebounded to win 112-103 on Thursday night at the Indiana Pacers. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Grizzlies are only the third team in NBA history to lose their opener by 30 or more and win their second game on the road. Memphis is the first NBA team to accomplish the quick recovery since Milwaukee during the 1978-79 season. ... Lionel Hollins coached in his 500th career game on Saturday. He coached the Grizzlies for four-plus seasons (2009-13) and also served as Memphis’ interim coach for two stints (1999-2000 and 2004). Memphis won its first playoff game and first playoff series under Hollins in 2013. ... The Grizzlies’ franchise record for margin of victory came against the Nets in December 2013. Memphis won by 47 points (110-63). ... The Nets have only three players on the roster -- PG Jarrett Jack, SG Joe Johnson and C Andrea Bargnani -- who are age 30 or older.