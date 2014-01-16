Preview: Nets vs. Hawks

The sightseeing in London will conclude and the game takes center stage on Thursday when the Brooklyn Nets face the Atlanta Hawks at The O2. The 19,000-seat venue has long been sold out and the Nets are finally playing solid basketball and rolled off five straight wins before falling to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. The Hawks have hit a rough patch with four losses in six games and will serve as the home team.

The NBA continues to cultivate its presence in London with its fourth regular-season game held in the city but Brooklyn forward Andrei Kirilenko told reporters he doesn’t foresee a time when the league expands to London. “I don’t think it’s realistic only because of the traveling,” said Kirilenko, who is from Russia. “Maybe if it’s going to be a whole division, like the Euroleague is a division for the NBA like the West or Eastern Conference – so once a year you go to another continent and play three games there and then come back and adjust, maybe it’s going to work. But it’s definitely not going to work coming to London and then coming back. It’s physically impossible.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBATV, YES (Brooklyn), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE NETS (15-22): Guard Joe Johnson had 23 points when Brooklyn beat the Hawks on Jan. 6 and would like to have another solid outing against his former club. Johnson averaged 27.3 points over a three-game span before dropping to 11 in the loss to Toronto. Johnson is two 3-pointers away from becoming the 20th player in NBA history to reach 1,500 for his career and feels Brooklyn is finally in rhythm as a team. “We’ve kind of figured out some minor things and to roll with what we’ve got,” Johnson told reporters. “And we’ve been doing a pretty good job of guys helping one another on both ends of the floor.”

ABOUT THE HAWKS (20-18): Atlanta’s offensive prowess has diminished since losing center Al Horford to a season-ending injury and the squad has failed to reach 100 points in five of the last seven games. The recent loss to the Nets was a prime example as the Hawks scored just 34 second-half points on 11-of-31 shooting. Power forward Paul Millsap appears to be on his game with his first back-to-back 20-point outings of the season. Millsap suffered through a 1-of-10 shooting performance (for four points) in a loss to the Indiana Pacers before rebounding with the two strong efforts.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Brooklyn has won three of the past four meetings, including a 91-86 home victory earlier this month.

2. Hawks SF Kyle Korver has extended his record streak of consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer to 107.

3. Nets PG Deron Williams (ankle) didn’t make the trip to London and will miss his 16th game of the season.

PREDICTION: Nets 103, Hawks 99