Preview: Nets at Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets dropped Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks but have plenty of time to correct some mistakes. The Nets will try to even the series when they visit the Hawks for Game 2 on Wednesday.

The series got a long break after beginning with Atlanta’s 99-92 win on Sunday, and Brooklyn is working on small fixes. “We played hard,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins told reporters of Game 1. “I had no fault with the effort of our guys. We just have to be smarter and execute better.” Atlanta went 21-of-22 from the free-throw line in the win to help survive a subpar effort from Paul Millsap but could have a tougher challenge in Game 2. Center Al Horford is questionable for the contest after suffering a dislocated finger in the opener.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBATV, WWOR (Brooklyn), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE NETS: Brooklyn has now lost to the Hawks five times this season but gained some confidence by staying close in Game 1. “Told the team after the game, if you don’t believe that you could play in this series, you should now,” Hollins told reporters. Former Hawks guard Joe Johnson struggled to 6-of-17 from the field in his former home arena but the rest of the starting five went 20-of-37, led by Brook Lopez’s 6-of-7 effort.

ABOUT THE HAWKS: Lopez could get more opportunities in Game 2 if Horford is unavailable or limited. “I’ve been able to deal with pain and soreness and stuff like that, but to me it’s just the taping, the mechanics of it,” Horford told reporters. “…I just have to get used to it. With the coaches (at practice Monday), I worked on shooting and getting a feel for having my fingers taped.” Millsap, who missed five games with a shoulder injury before returning in the regular-season finale, was 2-of-11 from the field in Game 1 and is still shaking off the rust.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lopez (17 points and 14 rebounds) and F Thaddeus Young (15 and 10) each recorded a double-double for the Nets in the opener.

2. Hawks SG Kyle Korver buried five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points on Sunday after shooting 61.9 percent from beyond the arc in the four regular-season meetings.

3. Brooklyn went 5-of-20 from beyond the arc in Game 1.

PREDICTION: Hawks 105, Nets 99