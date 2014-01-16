Nets 127, Hawks 110: Joe Johnson scored 26 of his 29 points in the first half as Brooklyn rolled past Atlanta in the NBA’s latest venture in London.

Johnson was 11-of-15 shooting against his former club – including 6-of-8 from 3-point range – as the Nets won for the sixth time in seven games. Andray Blatche contributed 20 points and a season-best 14 rebounds off the bench, Paul Pierce scored 18 points and Alan Anderson added 15 for Brooklyn, which shot 58.2 percent from the field and was 16-of-27 from 3-point range.

Shelvin Mack matched his season high of 17 points, Mike Scott also scored 17 points and Jeff Teague added 16 for the Hawks, who have lost five of seven games. Kyle Korver was just 1-of-8 from 3-point range but his final attempt was good with 8:23 to play to extend his NBA record of consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer to 108.

Johnson scored 15 first-quarter points, including 10 during a 94-second span late in the stanza, and added 11 more in the second to provide the Hawks with a 65-53 halftime lead. His only second-half basket was a 3-pointer to end the third quarter and push the lead to 99-74.

The margin was 12 in the third quarter before Atlanta seized control with an 18-5 burst to make it 96-71. The lead topped out at 33 in the final quarter before the Hawks’ reserves narrowed the wide gulf.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Nets are 3-0 in London, having also defeated the Toronto Raptors twice during the 2010-11 campaign. … Atlanta made all 22 of its free-throw attempts, led by Teague’s eight. … Brooklyn PG Deron Williams (ankle) missed his fifth straight game and 16th of the season.