Hawks punish Nets by 32

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks looked like a team with fresh legs on Saturday night.

Following a rare stretch of three straight days without a game, Atlanta shot nearly 60 percent from the field and produced its most points of the season.

Center Al Horford and forward DeMarre Carroll each scored 20 points Saturday as the Atlanta Hawks put seven players in double figures and beat the Brooklyn Nets 131-99 to match the franchise record for wins in a season.

“The unselfishness and making shots tonight really stood out,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I think the defense, for a lot of the first half, put us in a good place also. I‘m just pleased with the ball movement and pleased overall with a lot of things.”

Atlanta shot 59.8 percent from the field, including 51.5 percent on 3-pointers, and had 40 assists, two shy of their season high. Atlanta has won all three meetings with Brooklyn this season by an average of 22 points.

The Hawks are 57-19; they also won 57 games during the 1986-87 and 1993-94 seasons. The team already has clinched first place in the Eastern Conference.

“It was fun,” Carroll said. “It was good to see us moving the ball again - 40 assists. Those were the things we were doing when we were winning 19 in a row. That’s a real positive.”

Horford was 10-for-13 from the field, with two rebounds and three assists. It was the first time he had scored 20 since March 15, a span of seven games.

Carroll was 7-for-9, including four 3-pointers, and tallied eight rebounds and five assists. He has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games.

Jeff Teague added 17 points and eight assists for Atlanta, which also got 12 points from guard Thabo Sefolosha, 11 from guard Kent Bazemore, and 10 each from guards Kyle Korver and Shelvin Mack.

”We came ready to play tonight,”” Carroll said. “The playoffs are right around the corner. That’s when it’s time to turn it up.”

Brooklyn (35-41), which had its six-game winning streak broken, was led by guard Bojan Bogdanovic’s 19 points. Forward Thaddeus Young and guard Jarrett Jack each scored 14, while center Brook Lopez and forward Earl Clark each scored 11 and guard Deron Williams scored 10.

“They beat us. They came out and beat us, start to finish,” Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins said. “Nothing I could say about it. No question I could answer, other than to say they came out and played great.”

Atlanta took control early in the opening quarter and hit three consecutive 3-pointers, two by Carroll, that stretched the lead to 10. The Hawks shot 63.2 percent in the quarter and 64.1 percent in the first half, which led to a 66-48 lead.

“We just got whooped,” Williams said. “They just came out and did everything they wanted to do. They took us out of our style. Offensively they were hitting shots from everywhere and pretty much got anything they wanted on us. There’s not much good we can take from this game.”

Atlanta started the second half on an 18-5 spurt to stretch the lead to 30 points with 8:43 left in the third period. The Hawks led 108-71 after the quarter and rested the starters for the entire fourth quarter.

“It’s not about what we did tonight,” Hollins said. “We didn’t do anything. We could have matched up as well as we wanted and they beat us. They came out and took control of the game from the start and they beat us.”

Atlanta forward Paul Millsap injured his right shoulder in the second period and did not return. Millsap was knocked down in a scramble with Brooklyn’s beefy Clark for a loose ball and fell on his shoulder. He had eight points and five assists in 17 minutes.

Budenholzer said that Millsap would be evaluated on Sunday. “I think he got hit pretty good,” he said.

Brooklyn remained in seventh place in the East. The Nets are a half-game ahead of Boston and one game ahead of Miami.

“It’s still back to what I’ve said before,” Hollins said. “We’ve got to win. We’ve got to go try to get a win.”

NOTES: Atlanta signed F Austin Daye to a multiyear contract. The Hawks had signed him to consecutive 10-day contracts on March 15 and March 25. Daye has appeared in five games and is averaging 3.0 points. He earlier played 26 games with San Antonio. ... Atlanta G Dennis Schroder missed his second game with a sprained toe and F Mike Scott returned after missing 11 games with a sprained toe. Brooklyn was without G Alan Henderson (sprained left ankle) and G Sergey Karasev (torn right MCL). ... The Nets return home to play Portland on Monday, and Atlanta hosts Phoenix on Tuesday. The Nets and Hawks play again on Wednesday in Brooklyn