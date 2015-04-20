Korver, Hawks soar past Nets in opener

ATLANTA -- Free throws, points off turnovers and guard Kyle Korver were the biggest reasons the Atlanta Hawks own a 1-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets.

Korver hit five run-fueling 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points, lifting the Hawks to a 99-92 win Sunday in Game 1 of a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

The Hawks controlled the game and were dominant in stretches. They led by as many as 16 in the third quarter but couldn’t put away the scrappy Nets until the final minute.

Brooklyn forward Thaddeus Young cut Atlanta’s lead to 93-89 on a floater in the lane with two minutes to play. However, Hawks point guard Jeff Teague scored his team’s final six points to secure the win for top-seeded Atlanta.

Game 2 is Wednesday at Philips Arena.

“I’ve been in so many series where whoever won Game 1 didn’t win the series,” Korver said. “I think as a team, we have to understand that.”

Teague finished with 17 points, as did forward DeMarre Carroll for the Hawks, who improved to 36-6 at home. Center Al Horford added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawks made 21 of 22 free throws, while the Nets made 15 of 22. Atlanta outscored Brooklyn 15-4 in fast-break points. Brooklyn turned the ball over 17 times, leading to 24 Atlanta points.

“Coach told us going into this game that the thing that’s killed us against this team is turnovers,” Brooklyn forward Joe Johnson said. “It hurt us again tonight.”

Johnson and center Brook Lopez each led the Nets with 17 points. Lopez added 14 rebounds and connected on six of seven field-goal attempts. Young scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Nets trailed by double digits for the majority of the first half and were in danger of getting run out of the building on several occasions. However, they mounted a rally early in the second half, opening the third quarter with a 9-2 run that cut Atlanta’s lead to 57-54.

The Hawks answered with a 10-0 spurt, capped by another Korver 3-pointer and a driving layup from backup point guard Dennis Schroder that pushed the lead back to double figures.

The Hawks won a franchise-record 60 games during a surprising regular season that featured a 19-game win streak. They are the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 1994, but they are in the postseason for an eighth straight year. Coach Mike Budenholzer’s squad boasts four All-Stars but lacks a marquee name and a playoff track record to make some pundits believe the Hawks are legitimate championship contenders.

“It did feel like we haven’t played a meaningful game in quite a while,” Korver said.

While the majority of the final month of the season mattered little to the Hawks, the Nets were forced to battle to the final game to make the playoffs. Brooklyn came from behind to defeat the Orlando Magic in the regular-season finale to clinch the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Nets lost all four games to the Hawks during the regular season and are heavy underdogs in the series.

The Hawks got off to the kind of start the Nets were hoping to avoid. Atlanta pushed the pace and got the crowd involved with deep 3-pointers from crowd favorite Korver. The Hawks held a 32-20 lead after the first quarter and extended the margin to 16 in the second quarter. They led 55-45 at halftime.

While the Hawks took care of business Sunday, there are multiple concerns as the series heads to Game 2.

Horford dislocated the pinkie finger on his right (shooting) hand and left the floor early in the fourth quarter. Horford returned to the game four minutes later.

Forward Paul Millsap, the Hawks’ leader in scoring and rebounding, has not looked comfortable since returning from a five-game absence due to a shoulder sprain. Millsap shot 2-for-11 from the floor and is a combined 4-for-20 in his two games back.

Johnson, who is in his third season with Brooklyn, spent seven seasons in Atlanta and was bombarded by boos every time he touched the ball.

“No, it didn’t affect me,” Johnson said. “I pretty much expected it.”

NOTES: The NBA and the players association are investigating the arrest of Atlanta F Thabo Sefolosha two weeks ago in Manhattan. Sefolosha was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. The nine-year veteran sustained a broken fibula and ligament damage in his right leg during the arrest and will miss the playoffs. ... Atlanta F Mike Scott, a key reserve, returned to action after missing the season finale against the Chicago Bulls with a back issue. He scored five points in 11 minutes. ... Brooklyn F Mirza Teletovic returned to practice this week but was inactive in Game 1. Teletovic has been out since January after blood clots were discovered on his lungs. ... Brooklyn, under first-year coach Lionel Hollins, is in the playoffs for the third consecutive season.