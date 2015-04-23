EditorsNote: headline fix

Millsap returns to form, leads Hawks past Nets

ATLANTA -- All-Star forward Paul Millsap made an equipment change and found his shooting touch Wednesday, when the Atlanta Hawks needed it most.

Millsap, who has been battling a strained right shoulder, scored 19 points, helping the Hawks stave off a late rally by the Brooklyn Nets to earn a 96-91 victory in Game 2 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Atlanta leads the best-of-seven series 2-0. Games 3 and 4 are Saturday and Monday at Brooklyn.

Millsap, the Hawks’ leading scorer and rebounder, had his best game since injuring his shoulder two weeks ago in a win over the Nets. He returned for the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls, playing with a protective pad on the shoulder. It hampered him. He shot a combined 4-for-20 in his two games back, including a 2-for-11 performance in Game 1. He ditched the pad for Game 2 and returned to form, connecting on seven of 11 field-goal tries, including all four of his 3-point attempts.

“I felt great,” Millsap said. “Obviously, it worked.”

The Hawks led 75-67 heading into the fourth quarter. Millsap hit a 3-pointer from the wing that extended Atlanta’s lead to 82-73 with eight minutes to play. The Nets weren’t going away, though.

Brooklyn trimmed the lead to 90-86 on a 3-pointer by forward Joe Johnson with 3:30 to play. A corner 3-pointer by Nets guard Jarrett Jack trimmed the deficit to 90-89 with two minutes to play.

Brooklyn trailed 93-91 and had possession with 27.3 seconds to play. Johnson found point guard Deron Williams open in the corner. Williams stepped inside the 3-point arc and missed a 13-footer that would have tied the score. Williams finished with just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

“We wanted to get them off the 3-point line,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Obviously, you’re hoping it doesn’t go in, but as important is that we can get the board. They’ve won so many games down the stretch, where they may miss a shot, but they’re able to get the offensive board and put it back in.”

Atlanta guard Kyle Korver corralled the rebound off of Williams’ miss and followed with a pair of clinching free throws.

Korver finished with 17 points. Hawks guard Jeff Teague added 16 points, and forward Al Horford compiled 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Budenholzer, who was named Coach of the Year on Tuesday, said Millsap had been shooting the ball well in practice without the pad and expected him to have a big game. Millsap said the pad limited his range and mobility with his shoulder.

“When you can’t pick your arm above your ears, it’s kind of tough,” Millsap said. “So I was able to do that tonight and more than likely I’ll go without again in the next game.”

Jack led Brooklyn with 23 points, 16 coming in the first half. Center Brook Lopez added 20 points for the Nets, and Johnson, who spent seven seasons with Hawks, finished with 19.

“It’s tough,” Jack said. “We came in with the mindset of trying to steal one of these games and thought this was the game.”

The Hawks stormed out to a 9-2 lead in less than two minutes, forcing an early Nets timeout. But much like in Game 1, Atlanta struggled to put away the underdog Nets. Jack hit a 3-pointer that sparked a 12-0 Brooklyn run. A Johnson mid-range jumper capped the flurry and put the Nets up 42-36 with 5:27 left in the half.

“They came out and jumped on us again,” Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins said. “We fought back and had our chances.”

The Hawks rallied in the final five minutes of the first half, with Korver and Millsap both hitting 3-pointers to help Atlanta take a 50-47 lead into halftime.

Turnovers were an issue for Brooklyn again. The Nets turned it over 16 times, leading to 14 Hawks points. But Hollins came away feeling good about his team’s effort.

“We got to do something about the turnovers,” Hollins said. “But our effort was outstanding. We made great hustle plays and took away a lot of stuff that they had been hurting us with all year long. But you’ve got to give them credit. They got the win. They earned it.”

The Hawks, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, won both meetings with the Nets at the Barclays Center this season. They have a seven-game winning streak against Brooklyn overall.

NOTES: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported before the game that billionaire philanthropist Antony Ressler is leading a group that reached an agreement to buy the Atlanta Hawks. ... Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins held off longer than normal before releasing his inactives an hour before tipoff. F Earl Clark was inactive. ... Nets reserve forward Mirza Teletovic returned to action. He had been out since January, when blood clots were found on his lungs. He played just four minutes Wednesday and did not score. ... The NBA announced Wednesday its first game in Africa will take placed Aug. 1 at Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg, South Africa. The game will feature Team Africa vs. Team World.