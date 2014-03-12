Preview: Nets at Heat

After halting a three-game losing streak, the Miami Heat will look to extend their torrid pace at home when the Brooklyn Nets pay a visit on Wednesday. The Heat have won six straight on their home court and only the Indiana Pacers (29-4) are more efficient in their own building than Miami (25-4) this season. After the Heat clinched a playoff spot in a 99-90 effort against Washington Monday, Dwyane Wade told reporters, “We needed this win. We’re not used to losing three games in a row.”

Brooklyn comes to town with six wins in its last seven games and an Eastern Conference-best 22-9 record in 2014. It’s been more than six years, however, since the Nets won in Miami - an eight-game span that dates back to February, 2008 - but Brooklyn shouldn’t lack confidence against the Heat, joining the Chicago Bulls as one of only two teams to top Miami twice this season. “Guys defensively have been together as one (and) sharing the ball,” coach Jason Kidd told the New York Post of Brooklyn’s recent success. “It’s been fun to watch.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, YES (Brooklyn), Sun Spots (Miami)

ABOUT THE NETS (32-30): Brooklyn is riding high after knocking off the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Raptors on Monday to pull within three games of the top spot in the division. Paul Pierce drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:14 to play against Toronto and noted a change in atmosphere around the team that the 16-year pro has seen on contending teams in the past. “It’s that time of year, against a division rival. It definitely felt different,” Pierce said.

ABOUT THE HEAT (44-17): As Miami has struggled of late, so have the Eastern Conference-leading Indiana Pacers, whose concurrent four-game skid allowed the Heat to pull within a game of the top seed with Monday’s win. Wade played in the second half of back-to-back games for just the third time this season against Washington, scoring 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to lift Miami to victory. “I wanted to challenge myself,” Wade, who has routinely rested his knees this season, told the Miami Herald. “I would love to play every night but I‘m still going to be smart.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami had beaten the Nets 13 straight times before Brooklyn’s pair of victories this season.

2. Nets F Kevin Garnett (back) was a late scratch on Monday after experiencing tightness during warmups and is expected to miss his seventh straight game.

3. Heat F LeBron James has gone two straight games without an attempt from the free-throw line for the first time since his rookie season of 2003-04.

PREDICTION: Heat 110, Nets 109