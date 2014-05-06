Preview: Nets at Heat

The Brooklyn Nets won all four regular-season contests against Miami this season and recording four more would qualify as quite the upset as they prepare to face the host Heat in Tuesday’s opener of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Brooklyn won three of the meetings by a single point and also recorded a 104-95 double-overtime victory as a veteran group led by Paul Pierce isn’t intimidated by LeBron James and his teammates. Miami is certainly the more rested team after completing a sweep of the Charlotte Bobcats on April 28.

The sixth-seeded Nets went seven games against Toronto in the first round before squeezing out a 104-103 win on Sunday to advance but are highly confident in terms of facing the two-time defending champions. “We know we can beat them, but it is going to be a lot different from the regular season in the playoffs,” swingman Joe Johnson said after Sunday’s win. “So we understand that we will definitely have our work cut out for us and it is going to take a collective team effort.” Miami knows it will have to play better in the playoffs to stymie Brooklyn. “Hats off to them because they beat us four times,” guard Ray Allen told reporters. “We don’t particularly like how we played in those games.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE NETS: Brooklyn has a veteran group led by Johnson and Pierce that won’t succumb to the playoff pressure against the Heat. Forward Kevin Garnett is no longer the big-time force but he is always ready to mix it up on the boards, and point guard Deron Williams thrives when he’s in attack mode – which the Nets will need him to be to slay the Heat. Part of the offseason spending spree was designed with Miami in mind and the regular-season success is at least an indication that the series won’t be one-sided. Getting solid contributions from complimentary players like guards Alan Anderson, Shaun Livingston and Marcus Thornton and forwards Andray Blatche and Mirza Teletovic will be necessary.

ABOUT THE HEAT: The extended break should be good for James’ injured thigh and guard Dwyane Wade’s troublesome knees. James was injured in Game 4 of the series against Charlotte and has been undergoing treatment and told reporters that he will be “close to 100 percent” for the series opener. Miami could use some improved interior play against Brooklyn after being outrebounded by an average of 6.3 boards in the four regular-season meetings. Udonis Haslem was in a starting role against the Bobcats but veteran reserve Chris Andersen (8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds in the series) was a much more significant contributor.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. This is the Nets’ first appearance in the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2007.

2. Pierce averaged 21.3 points in the regular season matchups with the Heat and Johnson averaged 19.5.

3. James averaged 27.5 points against Brooklyn but Wade missed two of the four contests with injuries while averaging 21.5.

PREDICTION: Heat 96, Nets 91