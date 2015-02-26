Pondexter hits dagger as Pelicans topple Nets

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Quincy Pondexter wore a wire inside his jersey Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, and then he went out before 16,097 fans at the Smoothie King Center and pulled off a major league sting.

Wearing a wireless microphone for the first time in his NBA career, Pondexter poured in a career-high 25 points, including a 3-pointer from the left wing with 49.9 seconds left, to carry the short-handed Pelicans to their third consecutive victory, a 102-96 defeat of the Nets.

After making his critical jumper to put the Pelicans up 101-93, the normally soft-spoken Pondexter pumped his chest three times and let out a loud roar.

“That was a dagger,” Pondexter said, smiling. “I definitely damaged the mic on that one. It was my first time ever doing it. It was pretty cool to get to do it like your idols usually do. And then to play like that on top of it.”

Pondexter scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter, but his critical jumper came at the end of a nifty feed from guard Tyreke Evans, who drove down the lane and then found Pondexter alone in the left corner. Evans scored 15 points and dished out 11 assists, and he had eight points in the final 4:49 as the Pelicans broke open a one-point game with a 10-0 run, capped by his reverse layup.

Playing without injured All-Star forward Anthony Davis, forward Ryan Anderson and point guard Jrue Holiday, the Pelicans put six players in double figures to overcome their short rotation. Forward Dante Cunningham had 13 points, center Omer Asik scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, newly acquired point guard Norris Cole had 11 points and three assists, and backup center Alexis Ajinca added 10 points.

The game went through eight lead changes and eight ties in the first three quarters, but the Pelicans moved the ball well enough on offense to collect 26 assists on 38 made field goals and shot 51.4 percent for the game, including 11 of 25 from 3-point range.

After going 3 of 12 from the floor and scoring just 12 points in the previous two games, Pondexter went 9 of 13 against the Nets, making 4 of 8 shots from long range.

“I didn’t play good the last two games, and I had to play better,” Pondexter said. “I didn’t want to be the reason our team lost. I had a little extra motivation tonight. I just took my shots confidently.”

“I think he just took his last two games personally,” New Orleans coach Monty Williams said. “He’s been at the gym working on his shot. I wasn’t worried about his shot. I was more concerned about his defense on the ball. That’s what he does and that’s what gets him going.”

The Nets (23-32) were led by forward Joe Johnson with 21 points and forward Thaddeus Young with 19, but their three bench contributors -- Young, guard Jarrett Jack (15) and center Brook Lopez (15) -- outscored their five starters 49-47. The Nets shot just 42 percent from the floor.

“We just weren’t able to make shots, we turned the ball over a couple of times and we couldn’t get stops,” said Nets coach Lionel Hollins. “Pondexter hit a big three.”

When Babbitt hit a 3-pointer from the right baseline and Ajinca made an 18-footer, New Orleans extended its lead to 88-82 with 6:25 left. Babbitt then hit another 3-pointer from the left corner, and Evans made a reverse layup off a feed from Eric Gordon to cap a 10-0 run and give New Orleans a 93-82 lead with 4:49 remaining.

“They have a lot of shooters that can complement the pressure they put on the middle,” Jack said of the Pelicans. “I’ve got to give them credit. They knocked down the shots. We rotated, I thought, but they did a good job hitting shots.”

Pondexter said the only thing he felt embarrassed about was picking up a technical foul in the third quarter, complaining about a charging call made against Evans. Since he was wearing the mic, the evidence of what he said is there.

“That was bad,” Pondexter said. “My pastor’s going to kill me.”

NOTES: Pelicans coach Monty Williams hopes his bench can sustain its offensive efficiency while playing without the team’s three top guns -- PF Anthony Davis, PF Ryan Anderson and PG Jrue Holiday. “They played big the other night (in a 100-97 victory over Toronto),” Williams said. “They not only made shots, but they got stops and stayed with it, and our bench energy was great.” ... Reserve SF Luke Babbitt was coming off a season-high 18-point game with four 3-pointers against the Raptors. “He knows where he’s going to get his shots from, so he works on that every day,” Williams said. “But he’s also been really good at pump-faking and getting to the basket, knocking down a few mid-range shots. His defense has improved in the post.” ... Brooklyn G Jarrett Jack returned after missing two games with a left hamstring strain. “You can play one minute and your hamstring can be reinjured,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said. “We just have to see what happens and try not to overtax him.”